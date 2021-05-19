Death Cab For Cutie Announced Fall Amphitheatre Tour

Death Cab for Cutie is taking their live show to Amphitheatres for a run in late Summer.

The 7-date trek kicks off on September 4 in Missoula, Montana, making stops in Bend, Oregon, Spokane, Washington and Vail, Colorado, before wrapping on September 13 in Morrison, Colorado at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Joining the band will be Perfume Genius and Deep Sea Diver on select dates.

“It feels so good to write these words: DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE SEPTEMBER 2021 TOUR. Featuring our friends Deep Sea Diver opening all shows except for Red Rocks, where we’ll have the incredible Perfume Genius aboard. We’ve missed your faces so much. LET’S GO,” the band wrote in a message to fans.

Tickets for the tour go on sale beginning Friday, May 21 at 10 a.m. (local). Fans can purchase tickets here . Pre-sale begins Wednesday, May 19 at 10 a.m. (local). $1 from every pre-sale ticket purchased through the band’s website will go to Aurora Commons . Pre-sale code can be obtained at deathcabforcutie.com.

DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE – 2021 LIVE DATES

Sept 4 – Missoula, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater ^

Sept 6 – Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheater ^

Sept 7 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater ^

Sept 8 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Pavilion at Riverfront ^

Sept 9 – Ogden, UT – Ogden Twilight ^ [SOLD OUT]

Sept 11 – Vail, CO – Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater ^

Sept 13 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre *



^ with support from Deep Sea Diver

* with support from Perfume Genius

Photo by Eliot Lee Hazel