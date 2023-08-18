Scotty McCreery Mourns Lost Love on “Cab In a Solo”

Scotty McCreery leans into heartbreak on his new single, “Cab in a Solo.” Tapping into the storytelling nature of ’90s country, the American Idol winner crafts a narrative about a man attempting to win back the love of his life, only to find that she’s moved on to another lover. He knows it’s over for good when he shows up at her house with a bottle of wine and a dozen roses, his hopes shattering when he sees her through the window with another man.

Sitting here I can’t believe what I just saw/A couple shadows kissing on her bedroom wall/It’s looking like my plan didn’t work out at all/Our break turned into broke up/So now I’m finding out how heartbreak tastes/With a silver oak 1998/Drinking cab in a solo/Solo in the cab of my truck, McCreery croons in the twangy tune. He wrote the song with Frank Rogers and Brent Anderson while on a writing retreat in the mountains of his native North Carolina.

“‘Cab In A Solo’ was born in the mountains of North Carolina while me and my buddies were around the fire writing country music, I hope y’all love it as much as I do,” he shares on Instagram.

“Cab in a Solo” is the lead single off the singer’s forthcoming album. It follows his 2022 hit, “It Matters to Her,” the final single from his 2021 album, Same Truck. The album also spawned a pair of chart-topping hits with “You Time” and “Damn Strait.”

The country crooner is set to be inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame on October 19. He has several tour dates lined up for the remainder of 2023, including an appearance on Opry Country Christmas on December 3. In October 2022, McCreery and his wife Gabi welcomed their first child, son Avery.

Aug. 18 Lampe, MO Black Oak Amphitheater

Aug. 19 Denton, TX North Texas State Fair

Aug. 23 Gray, TN Appalachian Fair

Aug. 24 St. Louis, MO The Armory

Aug. 25 Marshfield, WI Central Wisconsin State Fair

Aug. 26 Dekalb, IL DeKalb Corn Festival

Aug. 30 Lincoln, NE Memorial Stadium

Sept. 1 Evansville, IN Victory Theatre

Sept. 2 Freeport, ME L.L. Bean Discovery Park

Sept. 14 Nashville, TN Opry Country Classics at the Grand Ole Opry

Sept. 15 Stillwater, OK McKnight Center for the Performing Arts

Sept. 16 Midland, TX Momentum Bank Ballpark

Sept. 17 Long Beach, CA Coastal Country Jam

Sept. 22 Tempe, AZ Boots In The Park

Sept. 23 Englewood, CO Fiddlers Green Amphitheater

Sept. 27 Southaven, MS Mid-South Fair – Landers Center

Sept. 29 Mount Vernon, KY Renfro Valley Entertainment Center

Sept. 30 New Haven, KY Log Still Distillery

Oct. 12 Flint, MI Capitol Theater Flint

Oct. 13 Winchester, VA Patsy Cline Theatre

Oct. 14 Harrisburg, NC Harrisburg Park Amphitheater

Oct. 20 Biloxi, MS Beau Rivage

Oct. 21 Hiawassee, GA Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds

Oct. 26 Edinburg, TX Bert Ogden Arena

Oct. 27 San Antonio, TX H-E-B Performance Hall – Tobin Center

Oct. 28 Ft. Worth, TX Billy Bob’s Texas

Nov. 4 Surf City, NC Southside Park

Nov. 17 Mashantucket, CT Foxwoods Resort and Casino

Nov. 18 Wilkes-Barre, PA F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

Nov. 19 New Philadelphia, OH Kent State Tuscarawas Performing Arts Center

Dec. 1 Wheeling, WV Capitol Theatre

Dec. 3 Nashville, TN Opry Country Christmas at the Grand Ole Opry

Dec. 6 Athens, OH Templeton Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium

Dec. 8 Ottumwa, IA Bridge View Center

Photo Credit: Jeff Ray/Courtesy of Essential Broadcast Media