The journey for the Scud Mountain Boys first started in the early 1990s when Joe Pernice, Bruce Tull, Tom Shea, and Stephen Desaulniers joined forces. Only a few years later, Desaulniers decided to leave the group, leading the band to replace him with Frank Padellaro. Throughout their time in the spotlight, the Scud Mountain Boys released four studio albums. Their last, Do You Love the Sun, was released in 2013. While still performing, sadly, the band recently announced that Tull had passed away at 71.

According to Rolling Stone, Tull passed away on June 22 after suffering from an unexpected illness. Posting an image of the band on Instagram, Pernice wrote, “I can’t believe I’m writing this sad news. Our brother in Scud Mountain Boys and friend of nearly 40 years Bruce K. Tull left this world this morning.”

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Struggling to find the right words to describe Tull, Pernice insisted it wasn’t possible. “No combination of words will ever accurately describe the beauty of Tull. Someday I’ll try. But today Stephen, Tom and I are just hollowed by his passing.” Although mourning his loss, the singer added, “In our grief we send our love to Nancy, the entire Tull family and to all who loved Bruce and the music he made.”

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Fans Honor Bruce Tull And The Scud Mountain Boys

Tull’s journey to the stage started when he attended the University of Massachusetts. While studying to get his PhD in economics, he met his future bandmates. Although originally called the Scuds, the group decided to change their name to the Scud Mountain Boys.

The group not only changed its name, but also its sound. In the beginning, the band often played alternative rock. But the Scud Mountain Boys eventually changed the tune to embrace their love for acoustic country.

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Aside from Pernice honoring Tull, fans also filled the comment section with love for the musician. “So sorry to hear! Scud Mountain Boys are a huge influence on my musical journey! We covered ‘Freight of Fire’ just this last Saturday.” Another person added, “Such a quirky, tender and talented human. I always remember his kindness and oh, the beautiful music.”

While the Scud Mountain Boys may never sound the same without Tull, his contributions to the band’s signature sound remain woven into every album. Judging by the outpouring of tributes, his legacy will live on through those who hit play.

(Photo courtesy of Scud Mountain Boys via Instagram)