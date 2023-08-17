Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Expected to Hit $2 Billion in Revenue

According to CNN Business, Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour could gross $2 billion in the U.S. alone. The tour has still yet to begin its second North American leg, which will start in 2024.

The price for an average ticket sale for the Eras Tour in the US was about $455.78. However, it is not clear how many tickets were purchased during each order. QuestionPro reports that there were about 72,459 people in attendance at each show.

When it’s all said and done, Swift’s Eras Tour is expected to pull in $2.2 billion in revenue, making it the highest-grossing tour of all time. If it gets to its expected gross, Eras will beat out Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour for the top spot, which pulled in a total of $887 million in a five-year period between 2018 and 2023.

New York University Steinhardt’s Music Business Program Director Larry Miller revealed the revenue information, and also discussed the phenomenon that is Taylor Swift, according to CNN Business. “We’re talking about a global pop artist who faces virtually infinite demand for those tickets,” Miller said.

According to a QuestionPro poll, the average attendee of the Eras tour in the US spent $291.62 on their own clothing and $214.80 on merchandise purchased after the show. It was revealed that many attendees spent $131.48 on concessions.

Just a few weeks ago, Swift extended the Eras Tour, with new dates popping up in Miami, Indianapolis, Toronto, and New Orleans. “Turns out it’s not the end of an era. Miami, New Orleans, Indy and Toronto: The Eras Tour is coming to you in 2024 with [Gracie Abrams],” Swift wrote on Instagram.

Western Washington University Professor Jackie Caplan-Auerbach released collected data that showcased that the applause and excitement exhibited by Swift fans at a recent show in Seattle caused activity similar to a small earthquake, according to CNN. “For Taylor Swift, I collected about 10 hours of data where rhythm controlled the behavior,” Caplan-Auerbach told the publication. “The music, the speakers, the beat. All that energy can drive into the ground and shake it.

“I grabbed the data from both nights of the concert and quickly noticed they were clearly the same pattern of signals. If I overlay them on top of each other, they’re nearly identical,” Caplan-Auerbach added. “What I love is to be able to share that this is science. It doesn’t have to happen in a lab with a white coat. Everyday observations and experiences are science.”

