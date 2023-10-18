See the Setlist and Photos from Madonna’s Career-Spanning Celebration Tour at The O2 Arena 

Madonna has followed the trend set by Taylor Swift and the Jonas Brothers this year and embarked on her own career-spanning tour. Will anyone tour a single album again? We’re not sure, but we won’t complain about getting to see Madonna dust off hits from the breadth of her career.

The long-awaited Celebration Tour kicked off in London on October 14 after initially being postponed due to Madonna suffering from a bacterial infection. The setback makes the tour’s arrival that much sweeter–though with this setlist in mind, she didn’t need to drum up any more anticipation.

The setlist is chock-full of highlights. It’s hard to pick a standout among the pack, but if we had to shine a light on a few, we’d pick “Holiday,” “Like a Prayer,” “Vogue,” and “Don’t Cry For Me Argentina.” Many of those songs are mashed up with other songs from Madonna’s golden catalog. It’s enticing to see which songs the era-defining artist thinks are important to include in her definitive career retrospective.

“That was the big challenge,” the show’s Producer, Stuart Price, explained. “In two hours, can you get all of it in? That’s hard. But every great moment she’s had, we took a bit of it.

“The person that is going to take the stage looks incredible, sounds incredible, performs incredible,” he added.

You can find the full list of dates for Madonna’s tour, HERE. Judging by the setlist below, the Celebration Tour is primed to be a can’t-miss opportunity.

Madonna’s Celebration Tour Setlist (per MadonnaTribe)

It’s a Celebration (video intro)

Nothing Really Matters

Everybody

Into the (Hollywood) Groove

Burning Up

Open Your Heart

Holiday (includes elements of I Want Your Love)

In This Life (intermission)

Live to Tell

Like a Prayer (including elements of Girl Gone Wild, Act of Contrition, Unholy and Let’s Go Crazy)

Blond Ambition interlude (including elements of Living for Love, Fever, Erotica and Justify My Love)

Erotica/You Thrill Me

Justify My Love

Fever

Hung Up (including elements of Fever, Hung Up on Tokischa and Gangsta)

Bad Girl

Ballroom interlude (includes elements of Up Down Suite, Break My Soul (Queens Remix), Walk 4 Me and Vogue)

Vogue

Human Nature

Crazy for You

The Beast Within

Die Another Day

Don’t Tell Me

Mother and Father

Little Star (a capella)

I Will Survive

La Isla Bonita

Don’t Cry for Me Argentina

I Don’t Search I Find (intermission)

Bedtime Story

Ray of Light

Rain

Like a Virgin (includes elements of Billie Jean, The Way You Make Me Feel and Angel)

Gimme All Your Luvin’/Bitch I’m Madonna

Celebration / Music

Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation