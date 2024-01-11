Selena Gomez Lands Linda Ronstadt Role in New Biopic

While most artists tend to find a genre and build their careers around it, Linda Ronstadt showcased her talents in numerous genres like rock, country, and even Latin music. Throughout her time in music, she won numerous awards including an impressive 11 Grammy Awards. She also landed a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame thanks for her contribution to the group Trio, which consisted of her, Emmylou Harris, and the famed Dolly Parton. With such a prosperous career in music, it seems the singer’s life will hit the silver screen with Selena Gomez cast as her.

With the film currently in pre-production, fans speculated that Gomez might portray the singer after she posted a picture with Ronstadt’s 2013 memoir Simple Dreams. Besides Gomez, the film’s producer is James Keach who helped create the Johnny Cash biopic Walk the Line. Not producing alone, John Boylan, Ronstadt’s manager, explained how Gomez met with Ronstadt. He said they “spent a few hours at Linda’s home discussing the project and getting to know each other”.

Linda Ronstadt Admits “I Passed For White”

Although excited about bringing her life to the silver screen, Ronstadt announced her retirement from music back in 2011. Her last album to hit shelves was Adieu False Heart in 2006. She did perform one last time in 2019 after suffering from Parkinson’s disease for several years. Speaking about the disease, the singer told the New Yorker, “I have a form of Parkinsonism that doesn’t respond to standard Parkinson’s meds, so there’s no treatment for what I have. It’s called P.S.P.—Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. I just have to stay home a lot. … My friends come over and play music, and that’s where I like it best, anyway: in the living room.”

Trying to keep busy, Ronstadt released a book, Feels Like Home: A Song for the Sonoran Borderlands, in 2022 that seemed to be a mix between memoir and cookbook. Featuring recipes from her Mexican heritage, the singer joked with Rock Cellar about her looks. “I passed for white, growing up in Tucson, when it was very segregated. My name; the way I look. So, this was a way for me to more deeply explore my Mexican heritage, and to help humanize a culture that is part of me and that I truly love.”

