Trisha Yearwood Gushes About Linda Ronstadt’s Influence: “I Love Her”

When Trisha Yearwood took the stage at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s 2023 All For the Hall benefit concert at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Tuesday (December 5), she used it as an opportunity to honor two of her musical heroes —Linda Ronstadt and All For the Hall co-host Vince Gill.

“One of my musical heroes who I hope goes into the Country Music Hall of Fame someday is Linda Ronstadt,” Yearwood said. “I love her.” Backed by a band including Gill, who has been co-lead guitarist and supporting vocalist for the Eagles since 2017, Yearwood let her voice fly on the Ronstadt classic, “You’re No Good.” “It’s funny because when I think about Linda, her backup band for a while was the Eagles and…I’m looking back and I’ve got an Eagle,” she joked. “I feel like I’m gonna have my Linda Ronstadt moment with all of my Eagles up here. I love her.”

Gill warmly introduced Yearwood by citing her as, “One of the finest singers that’s ever come to this town.” Before opening her set with her 1993 hit “The Song Remembers When,” which served as the theme for the event where artists performed their own song in addition to a song that’s important to them, Yearwood recalled how when she was first signed to MCA Records in the early days of her career, her then-label mate Gill sang background vocals on her self-titled debut 1991 album and 1992 follow-up, Hearts in Armor.

“I was very lucky when I got my record deal, one of the first people that I met was Vince,” Yearwood shared, Gill’s voice appearing as background harmony on the Trisha Yearwood closing track, “Lonesome Dove,” and “Oh Lonesome You” and “You Don’t Have to Move That Mountain” on Armor. “He was on the same label as me and he was kind enough to come in and sing on my first album and will never know how much that means to me. So thank you for that, Vince.”

The event raised nearly $1 million for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum