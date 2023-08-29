Selena Gomez Says She Broke Her Hand, Had Surgery Amid “Single Soon” Success

After the success of Selena Gomez‘s new single “Single Soon,” the singer and actress revealed that she has broken her hand, and is mainly concerned with getting better rather than chart-breaking records. “Single Soon” is expected to make a splash on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, with many suspecting it will make top 20, while other believe it can even hit the top 10.

After a Selena fan account predicted that “Single Soon” would debut high on the charts, Gomez commented back, saying she suffered an injury. “Broke my hand and had surgery,” Gomez wrote. “I don’t care about selling anything. I’m just happy to make music with my friends.”

Gomez released “Single Soon” on August 25. Because she is still working on her upcoming studio album, she wanted to give fans something to tide them over, she mentioned in a social media post. “Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer,” Gomez wrote on Instagram.

Gomez’s most recent album, Rare, dropped in 2020. She released the Spanish-language EP, Revelación, the following year.

After releasing “Single Soon,” Gomez again posted to Instagram expressing gratitude for her fans. “Thank you guys for all the love on Single Soon!!!” she wrote. “It’s a playful anthem about being comfortable in your own skin and loving your own company… and it’s also really fun to dance to!”

Fans were recently speculating that “Single Soon” was about The Weeknd, with whom Gomez had a relationship in 2017. But Gomez herself denied the claims. She put the rumors to rest in a comment on a Hollywood Life post on Instagram. “Couldn’t be more false,” Gomez commented.

It is not clear how Gomez injured her hand or when she had surgery — or how it will affect her upcoming commitments, if at all. While you wait for SG3, catch Selena in the newest season of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building.

Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI