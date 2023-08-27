Taylor Swift Shows Love to Selena Gomez’s New Track “Single Soon”

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have been friends for what seems like forever. An original member of Swift’s “Girl Squad,” Gomez has long been a supporter of Swift’s career. On Saturday (August 26), Swift returned that favor by shouting out Gomez’s latest release on social media.

Swift posted an Instagram story that featured a clip of Gomez’s music video for “Single Soon.” Alongside the clip, Swift wrote, “When ur bestie is the bestest – Will be dancing to this forever methinks.”

Gomez dropped “Single Soon” on Friday (August 25). The up-tempo track sees Gomez break free from a relationship and revel in singledom.

“Y’all have been asking for new music for a while,” Gomez said in an Instagram post. “Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer.”

Gomez’s latest studio album, Rare, was released in 2020. In the downtime between albums, Gomez has been focused on her beauty line, Rare Beauty, and her acting career. Gomez is currently starring in the hit Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building.

Gomez recently provided an update on what fans could expect from a new album. “If I had my way, I would probably write ballads my whole life, but I want to produce music that will make people smile,” she told Vanity Fair. “The music I’m doing right now is about real things that I’m walking through. It’s really powerful, strong, very pop. The theme generally is freedom—freedom from relationships, freedom from the darkness.”

Meanwhile, Swift is in the midst of her international Eras Tour dates. Right after sending some love Gomez’s way, she played one of four nights in Mexico City alongside Sabrina Carpenter. Find the rest of her international dates HERE.

