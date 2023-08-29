Morgan Wallen Reportedly Set to Open Honky Tonk in Nashville

Morgan Wallen is the next country star who may open his own bar and restaurant in Nashville, Tennessee, according to a report. Located just off Broadway, the still-unnamed establishment will reportedly be located at 107 4th Ave N. The location is currently a parking lot behind Dierks Bentley’s gastropub Whiskey Row which sits beside the Ryman Auditorium.

The Ohio-based hospitality company TC Restaurant Group reportedly bought the site, which has been under construction, in May 2022 for $10 million. Plans for the space, filed by the Metro Planning Department, detail a six-story building with a rooftop bar, gift shop, and live music.

The TC Restaurant Group also operates Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa, Luke Bryan’s 32 Bridge, and Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar.

Wallen’s new establishment will be one of many artist-themed bars within Nashville, including Blake Shelton’s Ole Red, John Rich’s Redneck Riviera, and FGL House, opened by Florida Georgia Line.

In 2022, Eric Church also revealed the construction of a six-story bar, restaurant, event space, and more called Chiefs.

Located at the former Cotton Eyed Joe building at 200 Broadway, Church’s space will feature a ticketed indoor music venue with additional live entertainment spaces, in addition to a live broadcasting studio for Church’s Outsiders Radio SiriusXM channel and other broadcasts. Overlooking downtown, Chiefs will also feature a rooftop eatery, Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ.

“I’ve had a blast working with Ben on the design of Chief’s,” Church said in a statement on working with hospitality entrepreneur Ben Weprin. “Like everything we do with our music, the same care and consideration has gone into every detail of this place. It will be unrivaled downtown. I can’t wait to play here.”

American Songwriter reached out to Wallen’s rep for comment.

(Photo by Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic)