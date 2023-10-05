The Meaning Behind the Lyrics of Selena Gomez’s New Song, “Single Soon”

Selena Gomez has gone from a Disney darling to a high-powered singer, actress, and mental health advocate. In August 2023, she dropped her newest music, a single from her upcoming album. The song, “Single Soon,” is a marked transition from her previous soulful ballads.

“Y’all have been asking for new music for a while,” Gomez wrote on Instagram. “Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer.”

“Single Soon” was highly anticipated, as Gomez had not released new music since “My Mind & Me” (2022). The singer also made waves in the early 2020s with her pointed songs about her past relationship with Justin Bieber, including “Lose You to Love Me.”

However, “Single Soon” shows Gomez moving in a new direction—a happier, more carefree version. After a public breakup with Bieber and opening up about her battle with lupus and bipolar disorder, Gomez is leaving her “sad girl ballad” era behind. “Single Soon” is the first hint of her new music and the direction that it’s heading. So what is the meaning behind the song, and why does it have Gomez’s fans buzzing?

Rumors About The Weeknd

Some media outlets speculated that the song might be a nod to Gomez’s relationship with the singer The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye. Tesfaye and Gomez dated for roughly 10 months in 2017.

The rumors mostly come down to the verse that follows:

I’ll just disappear

I don’t wanna see a tear

And the weekend’s almost here

Another part of “Single Soon” repeats the line: I don’t want to see a tear, which some people have speculated to reference the Weeknd’s song “Save Your Tears.” The 2020 song was supposedly about Gomez.

However, Gomez was blunt about shutting down the rumors. “Couldn’t be more false,” she said in response to an Instagram post from Hollywood Life.

The Real Meaning

In fact, Gomez has been particularly insistent on keeping the meaning behind the song private. She has said she is dating but wants to keep her relationships out of the public eye. This makes sense after two high-profile relationships (with Justin Bieber and Tesfaye).

“Single Soon” follows a woman who plans on ending her relationship soon. She knows her boyfriend will react badly, so she reflects on the best way to break the news. She is also preparing for the next chapter of her life and having the freedom to do what she wants.

I’m pickin’ out this dress

Tryin’ on these shoes

‘Cause I’ll be single soon

She also talks about the possibility of dating in the future but admits that she can be challenging to handle.

I know I’m a little high

Maintenance, but I’m worth a try

Some people have speculated that these lyrics might reference Gomez’s viral TikTok from June 2023, in which she playfully flirted with soccer players at a game: “I’m single! I’m just a little high-maintenance. But I’ll love you so much.”

I know he’ll be a mess

When I break the news

But I’ll be single soon

Her Next Album

“Single Soon” is from Gomez’s forthcoming album, which may see a release in late 2023. Gomez said the album will focus on aspects of her private life that she hasn’t yet shared with the public.

“I created this whole private life that was just mine, and I feel like now I have to tell these stories, and people are going to ask a lot of questions,” she said in an interview with AppleTV+.

These stories span personal relationships and other experiences she has had with mental health and other topics. Gomez has been open about her mental health struggles, especially after being diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2018.

While the new album will span a variety of topics, the singer said there is a unifying theme. “The music I’m doing right now is about real things that I’m walking through,” she told Vanity Fair. “It’s really powerful, strong, very pop. The theme generally is freedom—freedom from relationships, freedom from the darkness.”

The Future of “Single Soon”

“Single Soon” is just the first track we’ve gotten from Gomez’s next album. There is no telling what new music—and personal experiences—she will share when it comes out. But one thing is sure: “Single Soon” is the start of a new chapter for the pop star.

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic