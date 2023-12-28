Billy Joel Tour 2024: How To Get Your Tickets

For the past 10 years, Billy Joel’s residency at Madison Square Garden in New York City has been a smashing success for the legendary American musician. Since its commencement in 2014, the residency has consistently broken attendance records. This highly popular residency will conclude in 2024, which might be a bit of a bummer for Piano Man fans.

Videos by American Songwriter

The good news is that Joel’s 2024 tour will include additional shows at Madison Square Garden as well as other venues. Stevie Nicks, Chris Isaak, and Sting will all be performing as supporting performers and co-headliners. The tour will take place in the US, Japan, and the UK, assuming additional tour dates won’t be announced.

Billy Joel’s upcoming 2024 tour will kick off on January 11 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The tour will come to a close (assuming no additional tour dates will be announced) on August 9 at Cardiff Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

Though Joel hasn’t said much about the upcoming tour, he did give an interview earlier in 2023 in which he discussed the fact that his tours will feature his greatest hits, rather than new music. “Well, I didn’t make that decision based on whether it was right or wrong,” Joel told Mikael Wood for the Los Angeles Times, “It just felt like it was time for me to stop writing songs. I didn’t have the same motivation anymore. You need inspiration to create good new music, and if you don’t have it, don’t bother.”

While his motivation for songwriting may have dwindled, his passion for performing certainly hasn’t. And luckily for his fans, finding tickets to his upcoming 2024 tour is fairly straightforward. Ticketmaster and StubHub are the two main spots where tickets are available for general sale. Unfortunately, no presale events are currently active. Many of the tour dates in 2024 have already sold out, so if you’re trying to still reserve a spot, we recommend looking on Stubhub for third-party tickets.

A legendary personality in the realm of soft rock, Billy Joel became famous for his unique combination of rock and pop tunes, profoundly personal lyrics, and extraordinary talent for conveying stories through song. His career took off in the ’70s, when singles like “Just the Way You Are” and “Piano Man” were huge hits. His innovative melodies and profound emotional depth have garnered him international praise, several accolades (ranging from Grammys to Tonys), and a lasting place in music history.

While Joel hasn’t announced a farewell tour, the end of his extremely popular Madison Square Garden residency will be the end of an era for fans. His upcoming 2024 tour is sure to highlight Joel’s ability to blend classic and contemporary musical elements, promising an unforgettable experience for fans around the world.

This is definitely not the tour to wait around to buy tickets for. Many of the tour dates in 2024 have already sold out, though some fans might get lucky and find tickets through StubHub. Don’t wait around and reserve your seats before it’s too late!

Billy Joel 2024 Tour FAQs

When do tickets for the Billy Joel 2024 tour go on sale?

Tickets to Billy Joel’s 2024 tour are currently on sale to the general public.

Where can I purchase official tickets to the Billy Joel 2024 tour?

Tickets to Billy Joel’s upcoming tour are available via Stubhub and Ticketmaster.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Billy Joel 2024 tour?

All presale events have passed and tickets to all of the announced tour dates (with the exception of sold-out shows) are on sale.

January 11 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden (Sold Out)

January 24 – Tokyo, JP – Tokyo Dome (Sold Out)

February 9 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden (Sold Out)

February 24 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium (With Sting)

March 9 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium (With Stevie Nicks)

March 28 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden (Sold Out)

April 13 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park (With Sting)

April 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden (Sold Out)

May 9 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden (Sold Out)

June 8 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden (Sold Out)

July 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden (Sold Out)

August 9 – Cardiff, UK – Cardiff Principality Stadium (With Chris Isaak)

* While many of these tour dates are sold out, fans may have luck finding third-party tickets via StubHub.

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.