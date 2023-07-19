Shakey Graves Announces New Album ‘Movie of the Week’

Shakey Graves, aka Alejandro Rose-Garcia, has announced a new record, Movie of the Week. The project is set for release on September 15 via Dualtone Records. The album has an interesting inception. Rose-Garcia was tapped by a director friend to create the soundtrack for a film he was making. In the end, creative differences got in the way and many of Rose-Garcia’s songs were turned away but, that didn’t stop him from sharing them with the world.

“I started recording music along to footage, but when I started to turn a lot of it in, I realized that the director and I did not see the movie in the same way,” Rose-Garcia said in a statement. “But I made all this really cool stuff and felt really invigorated.

“I sent them all a link to some of the soundtrack stuff,” he continued. “We came up with this way to record where we went through them like themes. I came up with the plot of an imaginary movie. And we started to treat it like a soundtrack to a movie.”

The album will run 13 tracks. Among the track list is Rose-Garcia’s hit duet with Sierra Ferrell, “Ready or Not.” Find the full track list below.

“Movie Of The Week is definitely more on the lush side,” Rose-Garcia continued. “I’m really excited about making this more like a project than an album.”

In tandem with the album, Rose-Garcia will embark on a fall tour alongside support acts Rayland Baxter, flipturn and Sadurn. The tour will kick off on September 21 in Phoenix, Arizona. Other tops along the way include Nashville, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Boston, Chicago, and more.

Movie of the Week—Track List



1. “Channel One” (Intro)

2. “Limbo”

3. “Evergreen”

4. “Ready or Not” (feat. Sierra Ferrell)

5. “Channel Five” (Interlude)

6. “Lowlife”

7. “Big In The World”

8. “Play It Where It Lies”

9. “Playing Along”

10. “Century City”

11. “Was Here”

12. “Heartstarter” (Interlude)

13. “Heartstopper”

