Shakey Graves Reveals Dates for Extensive North American Fall Tour

Shakey Graves has announced that he’ll be hitting the road this fall on an extensive North American tour. The massive trek, dubbed Movie of The Week Tour, will kick off on September 21 in Phoenix, Arizona, making stops in Nashville, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Boston, and Chicago before wrapping Indianapolis on November 19.

Joining the tour on select dates will be support acts Rayland Baxter, Flipturn, and Sadurn. Tickets for the shows are on sale Friday, June 30. More info/tickets HERE.

In addition, Shakey Graves released a two-song EP which includes the song “Ready or Not,” featuring Sierra Ferrell, along with a demo of the song.

“This song was written in the mountains with my bandmate Cameron Neal, it was a quiet ballad about a lifetime and we loved it,” Shakey Graves’ Alejandro Rose-Garcia says. “Upon playing it more and more, it kept transforming and we recorded it in as many different ways as we could. In the back of my mind, I was always curious what it would sound like in the style of a fully produced 70’s pop duet, and upon talking to Cameron we both agreed that our recent tour mate Sierra Ferrell would knock it out of the park. As luck would have it, Sierra appeared in Texas for a brief weekend and we recorded her part in a couple hours. Suddenly, there it was, just as I had hoped and better than I had imagined. Ready or not has quickly become my all-consuming way of life.”

Shakey Graves will also be on the road this summer taking part in Willie Nelson’s 4th of July Picnic in Austin, Texas, and more. He will also join Trampled by Turtles and Lucius on select dates with support from Abraham Alexander.

TOUR DATES:



September 21—The Van Buren—Phoenix, AZ

September 22—BeachLife Ranch—Redondo Beach, CA

September 26—The Sound At Del Mar—Del Mar, CA

September 27—Orpheum Theater—Flagstaff, AZ §

September 30—Ace of Spades—Sacramento, CA §

October 1—Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas—Las Vegas, NV §

October 5—Vina Robles Amphitheatre—Paso Robles, CA §

October 6—Cascade Theatre—Redding, CA §

October 7—Crystal Ballroom—Portland, OR §

October 8—Rebels and Renegades—Monterey, CA

October 10—Paramount Theatre—Seattle, WA §

October 11—Queen Elizabeth Theatre—Vancouver, BC §

October 12—Knitting Factory Concert House—Spokane, WA §

October 13—Knitting Factory Concert House—Boise, ID §

October 14—Knitting Factory Concert House—Boise, ID §

October 15—Union Event Center—Salt Lake City, UT §

October 26—Longhorn Ballroom—Dallas, TX §

October 27—The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall—Houston, TX §

November 1—Ryman Auditorium—Nashville, TN**

November 2—The Eastern—Atlanta, GA**

November 3—Avondale Brewing Company—Birmingham, AL††

November 4—Georgia Theatre—Athens, GA††

November 5—Neighborhood Theatre—Charlotte, NC††

November 6—The Signal—Chattanooga, TN††

November 8—Roxian Theatre—Pittsburgh, PA††

November 9—Toad’s Place—New Haven, CT††

November 11—Massey Hall—Toronto, ON††

November 12—Union Transfer—Philadelphia, PA

November 13—9:30 Club—Washington, DC††

November 14—Roadrunner—Boston, MA**

November 16—Agora Theatre—Cleveland, OH**

November 17—The Salt Shed—Chicago, IL**

November 18—The Sylvee—Madison, WI**

November 19—Egyptian Room-Old National Centre—Indianapolis, IN**

*with Lucius

† with Abraham Alexander

‡ with Trampled by Turtles

§ with Flipturn

** with Rayland Baxter

††Sadurn

Photo by Barbara FG / Sacks & Co.