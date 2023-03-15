Shania Twain Records Her Favorite Songs for Spotify Singles Release

Shania Twain has recorded some of her favorite songs for the latest installment of Spotify Singles.

The three new tracks feature a cover of “Spoonful” made famous by blues legend Howlin’ Wolf, a take on Harry Styles’ “Falling,” as well as an all-new re-imagining of “Queen of Me” from her new album of the same name.

Her reworking of “Queen of Me” sees a stripped-back rendition, a far cry from the beat-heavy original. Giving it an acoustic flair, the subdued “Queen of Me” still makes for a fun and dance-able banger. Her take on the standard “Spoonful” is the perfect vehicle for the raspier side of her range. The result is a rich and sensual blues-tinged success. A known admirer of today’s pop sensation Styles, Twain’s cover of his fan-favorite ballad “Falling” is pure power. Taking the already emotional tune up a notch, she delivers a soul-stirring, piano-driven heartbreaker.

“I just fell in love with ‘Falling,'” she explained of her song choice in a statement. “I love Harry Styles anyway and his version of the song really moved me and I wanted to try it on. It came out more emotional than I thought it would and I was very pleased – I can kind of hear my pain in it. It was also a tip to Harry Styles as well because he has often done my songs in his shows.”

Twain says she felt right at home while recording in Los Angeles’ Spotify Studios. “The Spotify studio is crazy, like I just want to move in there,” she said of the space that gave life to the below renditions of her personal favorites. “It’s state of the art, but it’s so friendly! It’s a very soothing place. So I’ll just be going back there to goof around and record more stuff. I told them I need a locker here, I’m moving in!”

