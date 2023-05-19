Shania Twain Shares “Unhealthy” Duet with Anne-Marie 

Pop-punk artist Anne-Marie has scored the ultimate duo partner – Shania Twain. The country icon appears on her latest release “Unhealthy,” the title track to her upcoming third studio album.

The preview to the highly anticipated project is heavily influenced by country, as it is infused with a two-step-worthy melody and handclaps. As Anne-Marie displays her genre-bending sound, Twain joins in on the second verse to include her signature twist.

The ear-grabbing song penned by Anne-Marie, Castle, Conner and Riley McDonough, is not your typical country love song. The dark and grungy lyrics convey a narrative about a woman who can’t escape a toxic relationship she adores.

All my friends, they say that you’re bad for me | Guess they never felt the high we’re on right now | And my sister says I should run away | But she don’t know that I just don’t know how, sings Anne-Marie. Well, if it’s unhealthy, then I don’t give a damn | ‘Cause even if it kills me, I’ll always take your hand | It’s unhealthy, they just don’t understand | And when they try to stop me, just know nobody can | You’re still gon’ be my man.

According to The Line of Best Fit, the British artist slid into Twain’s DM’s on social media to suggest the collaboration. The two recorded the track in London, England. Before meeting the hitmaker in person, Anne-Marie turned to social media to express her excitement.

“I’m about to have the craziest day. I’m meeting Shania Twain…casual,” said the chart-topping artist. “She’s going to sing on one of my songs.”

Twain mentioned that the recording session was going to be “chill.” Anne-Marie read into the causal statement, making her wonder what the icon’s definition of “chill” actually means. Within the hysterical video, she attempts to shake her nerves by practicing her introduction. When Anne-Marie finally meets Twain – she has the ultimate fan-girl moment, and the legend had to console her.

“Had the most amazing time working on this track together and so happy you lot can finally listen to it!” they wrote on Instagram in a joint post. “Who’s in the Unhealthy Club then?”

Unhealthy, the album is slated to be released on July 28. The collection follows her debut project, Speak Your Mind and Therapy. Shortly after the release, the artist will embark on her headlining tour, which will hit Ireland, the UK, Germany, France, and The Netherlands.

Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage