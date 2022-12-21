Shania Twain Reflects on Her Storied Career and “Renaissance” Period: “I Feel a Renewed Confidence”

As her new album, Queen of Me, nears its long-awaited release date, pop-country goddess Shania Twain is looking back on her multi-decade-long career and the period of rebirth she’s in now.

“It’s like a renaissance period for me. To be experiencing it as a relevant artist still, that’s rewarding,” the “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” star said in a recent sit down with People. “I feel a renewed confidence. I don’t have anything to prove anymore, and I feel freedom in that.”

The best-selling female country artist of all time reminisced about her career—its many highs, but also its fair share of lows. She made it big soundtracking ’90s country with hits like “Any Man of Mine,” “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” and “I’m Gonna Getcha Good!”

However, immense fame doesn’t make one untouchable. Throughout her career, Twain has stepped in and out of the spotlight in order to deal with the tragic loss of her parents due to a car accident, the infidelity of her husband that led to divorce, a battle with Lyme disease, and the near loss of her iconic voice.

“I really found such a wonderful life,” she said, despite the struggles. Now, having found love, returned to health, and rebooted her career, she’s back in the spotlight once more. Her sixth studio album, and first in five years, Queen of Me, is set for release on Feb. 3. She will also embark on a global tour on the heels of its release.

“I may not be able to [sing] forever, but right now I’m just enjoying where I am,” she told the outlet. “All these years later, I’m still here, almost in a bigger way and I’m embracing it.”

Twain was most recently honored as the People’s Choice Awards’ Music Icon. At the ceremony, she gives viewers an electrifying, career-spanning performance. Her acceptance of the award was just as striking as she laid herself bare to the crowd.

“I always miss my mother right now at these moments in life,” she shared. “She would have loved watching her little girl living this moment right now. But my fans, my friends, my team, you are the ones who really fill that space—not my mother’s space, but you’re here with me and you’re celebrating. We’re celebrating together, and you’ve made me feel loved and special my whole working life. And I will always be grateful for that.”

Photo by: Mark Von Holden/E! Entertainment/NBC