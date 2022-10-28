Shania Twain News Alert! Singer Announces New Album, Giant Tour

Shania Twain has a lot in store for you.

The legendary country singer/songwriter has announced both an upcoming new album and a new giant tour, which will span 50 dates.

The new record, Queen of Me, will be her sixth LP and it will drop in February 2023. It’s also her first record release in half-a-dozen years.

Twain’s forthcoming string of dates will commence on April 28 in Spokane, Washington, and will stop in dozens of cities across North America in the United States and Canada. It runs through the end of July. But wait, there’s more! Twain will also make stops in the United Kingdom in September 2023.

On the road, the country star will be joined in various cities by Lindsay Ell, Hailey Whitters, Ireland, Kelsea Ballerini, and Mickey Guyton.

Tickets for the tour dates go on sale Friday (November 4) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Officially, Twain’s new record will be released on February 3. It’s the first since her 2017 LP, Now. Recently, the artist released her latest single, “Waking Up Dreaming,” which you can read more about HERE.

Shania Twain 2023 Tour Dates:

04/28 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena ^

04/29 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena ^

05/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena ^

05/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena ^

05/05 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place ^

05/06 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place ^

05/09 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome ^

05/10 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome ^

05/12 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre ^

05/14 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre ^

05/16 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center #

05/17 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center #

05/19 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena #

05/21 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena #

05/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre #

05/26 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre #

05/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl #

05/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion #

05/31 – Thousand Palms, CA @ Acrisure Arena #

06/03 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center +

06/04 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL +

06/07 – Nashville, TN @ GEODIS Park +>

06/09 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion +

06/12 – Halifax, NS @ Scotiabank Centre ~

06/14 – Moncton, NB @ Avenir Centre ~

06/17 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre ~

06/18 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre ~

06/20 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre ^

06/21 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens ^

06/23 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^

06/24 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^

06/27 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion &

06/28 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion &

06/30 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center &

07/01 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre &

07/06 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

07/08 – Syracuse, NY @ St Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview +

07/09 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center +

07/11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +

07/13 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake +

07/15 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center $

07/19 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center $

07/21 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion $

07/22 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion $

09/16 – London, UK @ The O2

09/19 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

09/22 ​- Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

09/25 -​ Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

09/26 – ​Birmingham, UK @ ​Utilita Arena Birmingham

^ = w/ Lindsay Ell

# = w/ Hailey Whitters

+ = w/ Breland

> = w/ Kelsea Ballerini

~ = w/ Robyn Ottolini

& = w/ Priscilla Block

$ = w/ Mickey Guyton

