Shania Twain Teases “Very Frank Lyrics” On Upcoming New Album, Talks Harry Styles Coachella Performance

From the earliest days of her career, Shania Twain was delivering lyrics that were imbued with an openness that many of her peers weren’t affording at that time. She gets right down to the point and tells it like it is. So for Twain to dub her new album as containing “very frank lyrics,” it’s safe to assume we are in for quite a treat.

The hitmaker kicked off a “new chapter” in her music career with the lead single “Waking Up Dreaming” last week. Upon releasing the track, Twain teased that her first album since 2017 is intended to cheer people up and get them dancing.

Per an interview with The Sun Newspaper’s Bizarre column, Twain said, “I’m really excited about cheering people up. This album is very chirpy and I’m very frank with my lyrics on it, so it’s not a fluffy, lyrical album. It’s a happy album.”

She continued, “I had a very productive songwriting pandemic period and as much as we were isolated, it was almost like I wanted to cheer myself up, and that just came out in the music. It’s so danceable.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Twain shared that she has originally turned down Harry Styles’ offer to duet with him at Coachella back in April, but admitted that the duet ended up being a “lasting moment for all of us.”

The pair did renditions of her hits “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” and “You’re Still The One” during Styles’ headlining set at the Empire Polo Club in Indio.

She said, “Harry and I text, and he said, ‘Do you wanna come sing with me at Coachella?’ And I said, ‘Well, I’m not anywhere near LA, I’m really far away right now.’ We were back and forth like that, then I wasn’t doing it, and then closer to it he said, ‘I really think you should do the first weekend, please do it.'”

Obviously, she was eventually swayed by Styles’ charms and took the stage with the “As It Was” singer in matching sparkling outfits. Find a clip of the duo singing “You’re Still The One” below.

(Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)