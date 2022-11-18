Shania Twain to Receive Music Icon Award at 2022 People’s Choice Awards

Shania Twain will follow Christina Aguilera as the second recipient of the Music Icon award at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards. The ceremony will air on NBC and E! on Dec. 6 at 9 p.m. ET from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

“I’m so incredibly honored to be named ‘Music Icon,'” Twain said in a statement. “I have some of the greatest fans in the world. They have supported me since the early days, and it’s their love and passion that keeps me going. I’m thrilled to go back on tour and bring my new music and fan favorites to them, and what better way to start than at the People’s Choice Awards!”

In addition to receiving the award, Twain will also perform a medley of her biggest hits as well as her latest single “Waking Up Dreaming” from her impending sixth album, Queen of Me. The album is slated for release on Feb. 3. Twain last appeared on the PCA stage in 2005.

Elsewhere in the night, Lizzo will receive the People’s Champion Award while actor Ryan Reynolds receives the People’s Icon Award.

The night will kick off with a red carpet special – “Live from E!: The 2022 People’s Choice Awards” – at 7 p.m. ET on E!. The 2022 PCAs are produced by Den of Thieves alongside Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski.

Twain recently appeared on an episode of TalkShopLive with Nancy O’Dell to discuss Queen of Me. During the interview, the singer revealed that her dream collaborator is Harry Styles.

“[A collaboration] would be my dream, yes,” Twain told O’Dell. “He’s busy making movies right now. I would love that. Put it out there! Gotta make it happen, absolutely. And magic will happen, I’m sure.”

She previously detailed the impending album with The Sun, calling it “very frank.”

“I’m really excited about cheering people up,” Twain said. “This album is very chirpy and I’m very frank with my lyrics on it, so it’s not a fluffy, lyrical album. It’s a happy album.”

She’s a winner, she’s a star: she’s @shaniatwain, the 2022 People’s Music Icon…and she’ll be performing at this year’s People’s Choice Awards! #PCAs



📸: Louie Banks pic.twitter.com/uZpjj2yKK3 — People's Choice (@peopleschoice) November 18, 2022

(Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)