Shania Twain to Share New Netflix Documentary, ‘Not Just A Girl’

Let’s go, girls! Shania Twain is getting the documentary treatment in a new career-spanning Netflix film, Not Just A Girl. Produced by Mercury Studios and directed by Joss Crowley, the documentary will be available on the streaming platform from Tuesday, July 26.

Not Just A Girl will take fans on a journey from her humble Ontario beginnings, through her first record deal in Nashville, and onto writing her breakthrough record The Women In Me. The story treks along through her relentless success before bringing things right up to the present day, as Twain works on her forthcoming sixth record.

The doc will feature archival footage alongside a new, guiding interview with Twain. A few famous faces crop up in the film including Lionel Richie, Diplo, Avril Lavigne, and Orville Peck. The guest voices can be seen in the trailer talking about her lasting impact on both country and pop music.

While flashes of iconic Twain moments dart around the screen, Richie talks about Twain’s stereotype-defying, trailblazing music saying, “She was the first person to break that door open and cross music genres. She was a trailblazer.” Peck joins in on the praise saying, “Shania Twain shifted culture.” Watch the trailer below.

Along with the documentary, Twain will release a compilation album titled Not Just A Girl (The Highlights), which will include a new title track along with a host of fan favorites. The album will be available digitally on July 26 with a physical release following on September 2. See the tracklist below.

Both the documentary and the soundtrack come alongside Twain’s newly announced appearance at Ontario’s Boots and Hearts festival. Twain will perform on August 7 along with fellow Canadian female powerhouses Lindsay Ell and Robyn Ottolini.

Brooke Dunford, director of booking and brand strategy for Republic Live said of Twain’s involvement, “As a Canadian team focused on representing Canada in the global festival market, we’re honored to host a Canadian country superstar on Canadian soil to celebrate everything she’s done for our genre.”

She continued, “For many of our fans and fellow artists, Shania Twain has had a big impact on what we know and love about country music…We’re extremely proud of all the female artists in our line-up, and we’re excited to showcase their talents alongside the Queen of Country. There’s no doubt the theme for 2022 is LET’S GO GIRLS!”

It’s a busy year for Twain as she is also slated to receive the ACM Poet’s Award for her longstanding contributions to the culture of country music. Twain will receive the honor on August 24 at a Nashville ceremony.

Not Just A Girl (The Highlights) Tracklist:

1. Not Just A Girl

2. You’re Still The One

3. Man! I Feel Like A Woman!

4. What Made You Say That – Single Version

5. (If You’re Not In It For Love) I’m Outta Here!

6. Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?

7. Any Man Of Mine

8. You Win My Love

9. Don’t Be Stupid (You Know I Love You)

10. I’m Holdin’ On To Love (To Save My Life)

11. From This Moment On

12. Love Gets Me Every Time

13. That Don’t Impress Me Much

14. Forever And For Always (Red Version)

15. Honey, I’m Home

16. I’m Gonna Getcha Good! (Red Version)

17. Up! (Green Version)

18. Life’s About To Get Good

Photo Credit: Alex Harbaugh/BB Gun Press