Shania Twain’s ‘Greatest Hits’ to Make Vinyl Debut

Let’s go, girls–Shania Twain’s greatest hits are now committed to vinyl. On November 17, Twain’s 2004 compilation, Greatest Hits, will be released on vinyl for the first time ever. It will arrive in the form of two LPs, one for the U.S. and another for international release. Both have been remastered from the original tapes and contain two newer fan-favorite tracks, “Giddy Up!” the opening number from her 2023 album, Queen of Me, and “Life’s About to Get Good,” the lead single from her 2017 album, Now.

The vinyl edition features all of the songs from the original Greatest Hits album including such classics as “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!,” “Forever and For Always,” “Up!,” “You’re Still the One” and “That Don’t Impress Me Much.” The international version also gives insight into Twain’s career trajectory, as it features the original international mixes from Twain’s 1997 album Come On Over. Those mixes showcase the more pop-leaning production such as drum loops, keyboards and synthesizers at the hand of producer Mutt Lange that would later turn Twain from a country singer into a global superstar. The American version of Come On Over featured more country-inspired instrumentation like steel guitars, acoustic guitars and fiddles.

The 23 hits are pulled mainly from three of Twain’s blockbuster albums, her 1995 sophomore endeavor, The Woman in Me, Come on Over and Up! released in 2002. Upon its release, Greatest Hits sold more than half a million copies, setting a record for the fastest-selling hits album by a female artist in the U.S., and has sold more than five million copies worldwide. It debuted at No. 2 on the all-genre Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart.

This isn’t the first re-issue Twain has done in 2023. In August, she released an extended edition of Come on Over that was also remastered from the original tapes.

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic