Silver Fox David Byrne Teaches Stephen Colbert Some Dance Moves

Multi-talented multi-hyphenate David Byrne taught late-night talk show host, Stephen Colbert, a few dance moves while visiting The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday, Nov. 1.

Byrne, who stopped by between stage performances in the Big Apple of his quickly-becoming-legendary show American Utopia, chatted with Colbert about his latest work coming to Broadway.

“I heard that some Broadway producers saw the show when we were first here and they planted the seed and said, ‘we think this show could go to Broadway.” Then silence. I asked, ‘Well, who are these people, can I meet them.” Byrne shared. So I kept thinking about it while we were on tour. I thought, ‘what do you think? what do you think?’ And eventually, I thought, ‘no this is real.’ I thought maybe I could actually do this.”

Byrne also showed the host some drawings that he created during the pandemic. Watch the clip below and stay for the non-traditional choreography at the end, including a little bit of hand syncopation on a little move he calls “polish the plates.”

The 69-year-old, Scotland-born Byrne stars in American Utopia, which is reviewed on the show’s website as “dazzling, jubilant and rapturous.”

“We could all use a little Utopia right now, and David Byrne’s AMERICAN UTOPIA is burning down a brand new house on Broadway!,” the review reads. “This “dazzling, jubilant and rapturous” production – featuring “astonishing” staging by choreographer Annie-B Parson, with Alex Timbers serving as production consultant – is “a joy to behold and a breathtaking celebration of life.” Don’t miss all the great songs and all the acclaimed musicians, all blowing the roof off a gorgeous new venue. This is the event that will tell the world if you want to rediscover the joy of live music, community, and connection, Broadway’s St. James Theatre must be the place!”

The show is also available on HBO Max, directed by Spike Lee.

Byrne’s American Utopia is currently showing at the St. James Theater in New York. For a full list of performances of the stage show, click here.

Watch clips below.

Photo by Kate Cauthen for American Songwriter