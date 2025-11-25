Study Reveals Nearly 90-Percent of Musicians Are Integrating AI Into Their Music Creation

Since Artificial Intelligence became available to people all around the world, users have used the technology to practically create anything. Want to make a movie – AI can do that. Want to write a book – AI can do that. What about music – no problem. Spreading throughout the entire entertainment industry, AI can not only write lyrics but can also produce entire songs in a matter of minutes. And all a person needs is a simple prompt. While legends like Paul McCartney and Elton John criticize the technology, a new study finds 87% of musicians use it.

Over the last few years, countless actors, writers, singers, musicians, and painters have taken a stand against the technology stealing their likeness or property. Country singer Jason Aldean insisted that AI could never replace the human element in a performance. But at the same time, Sting worried that AI could steal that human element.

While nobody truly knows what a future with AI would look like (Terminator 2: Judgement Day), a study performed by Landr asked more than 1,200 musicians how much they integrated AI into their creative process. And it might come as a shock, but 87% said they used it as one of their creative methods.

AI Is Taking Musicians From Bedrooms To Global Success

The VP of strategy and partnerships at Landr, Daniel Rowland, discussed the findings, saying, “We’re witnessing the rise of the AI-powered independent artist. Creators can go from an idea in their bedroom to a global release, with the power of a full production and promo team, regardless of the resources available to them.”

Like many before him, Rowland understood the endless possibilities AI presented for creatives. No longer needing a massive budget or team of experts, the only obstacle in a person’s way was the limits of their own imagination.

Speaking to Landr, one person noted how AI allowed them to bring their words to life. “My singing is terrible, so voice generation lets me create songs without having to get someone else to sing.”

As the technology continues to evolve, the music world finds itself at a crossroads – is AI a tool that can empower an artist or steal the very creativity that makes music human?

