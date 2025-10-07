Sister of Country Music Legend Asks for Prayers Amid Singer’s Health Struggles

Not every musician is still enjoying immense success after nearly six decades, but then again, not every musician is Dolly Parton. With her flashy stage outfits, impeccable storytelling, and warm, inviting personality, the 79-year-old’s “Queen of Country” title is well earned. Continuing to work after the March 2025 death of husband Carl Dean, Parton had several projects in the pipeline. Unfortunately, recent health battles have forced the 11-time Grammy Award winner to slow down, postponing her Las Vegas residency and canceling other scheduled appearances. While Dolly has assured her fans she’s just fine, the singer’s sister, Freida Parton, has requested that fans keep the “Jolene” singer” in their prayers.

“Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister, Dolly,” Freida, 68, wrote on Facebook Tuesday, Oct. 7. “Many of you know she hasn’t been feeling her best lately. I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been lead to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me. She’s strong, she’s loved, and with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she’s going to be just fine. Godspeed, my sissy Dolly. We all love you!”

The comments section quickly filled with prayers and well wishes for Dolly Parton from her fans. “If anything happens to Dolly, they might as well shut down the entire state for a week. We need her!!!” wrote one Facebook user. “Prayers and love.”

Many were looking forward to seeing Dolly Parton perform at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Dec. 4, 6, 7, 10, 12, and 13. Unfortunately, the 9 to 5 star recently announced she is putting those shows on the back burner as she recovers from “a few procedures.”

“As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000 mile check-up,” the singer wrote on Instagram.

While Dolly Parton is still able to work on other projects from her Nashville home during her recovery, she is unable to rehearse. “You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you,” she explained.

With the singer’s Vegas residency postponed until September 2026, country star Tim McGraw will take over a few of her dates. However, Dolly Parton assured her fans that the end of the road isn’t quite here yet.

“[Don’t] worry about me quittin’ the business because God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet,” she concluded. “But, I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you.”

