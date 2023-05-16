Sister Trio Sorelle Soars Into ‘The Voice’ Finals with Alicia Keys’ “Fallin'”

Sister trio Sorelle can now add finalists to their illustrious résumé on The Voice. Monday night’s (May 15) semifinal performances saw the Chance the Rapper-led group effortlessly soar into the Top 5 and secure their place in the competition’s finale.

Impressive ranges, tight harmonies, and unwavering deliveries have been the Ohio-formed trio’s modus operandi throughout the show and the night’s performance of Alicia Keys’ “Fallin'” saw no difference. The three sisters — Madi, Ana, and Bella — took on the R&B hit with chilling ease, spouting show-stopping vocal runs and layered harmonies.

Ahead of the night’s performance, they stunned their coach in rehearsals. “I think Sorelle is gonna be very impactful in the industry,” Chance commented on the group. “I think people are gonna connect with this a lot.”

Beginning their showcase on a makeshift stairway, Sorelle perfectly choreographed their descent, sauntering down with the persistent beat. The rest of their performance continued in sync as they snapped their fingers and snaked their bodies to the arrangement. Weightless operatic flourishes textured their routine against the song’s hefty rhythm.

The performance entranced the coaches – Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan, Blake Shelton, and Chance. “That was incredible!” Clarkson shared with the trio at the close of the song. “The whole production was next level… I have no idea how you keep up with all of it.”

“You guys are just always on,” their coach added. “You guys should be extremely proud.”

The trio has stood out in the competition since their chair-turning blind audition in which the sisters took on an awe-inspiring rendition of Queen’s “Good Old-Fashioned Loverboy.” However, their most striking performances came as they progressed through the season.

A recent performance of the Etta James classic, “Something’s Got a Hold on Me,” in particular, proved the trio’s star quality. “I’m so proud every time you guys get onstage, it just blows everybody away,” their coach gushed over the group after the impressive display. “You guys have been so receptive to all the notes. Y’all killed it.”

Check out their performance of “Fallin'” below.

Photo by Trae Patton/NBC