Sisters Wynonna Judd and Ashley Judd See Their “Favorite Band” Perform During Ultimate Las Vegas Experience

Wynonna and Ashley Judd had the ultimate sisters’ bonding trip. The singer and actor hit Las Vegas to see their favorite band U2.

Wynonna shared a video of her and her sister Ashley enjoying the concert on Instagram. The two partied along to the music as the Las Vegas Sphere venue transformed into dazzling lights. Both seemed to have a blast with Ashley jumping up and down and waving her arms.

Wynonna wrote, “Sister time in Vegas with our favorite band @u2 🥰 WHAT AN EXPERIENCE!!!!!!!!!!”

Several comments loved that the two are spending time together. One person wrote, “I love how you girl have matching outfits.” Another commented, “What an amazing venue. Sister time is the best time.”

Yet another commented, “Do those people not realize who they are sitting beside?😂…looks like you two had a good time!”

Wynonna Judd Reflects on Her Sister

Both Wynonna and Ashley seem to be enjoying themselves after a difficult few years. A death in the family can bring people closer together or drive them apart, but in the case of the sisters, it was the former. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Wyonna said the death of their mother made them work through some things.

“We had one of the most difficult conversations we’ve ever had. We got through it. And nobody was hurt,” Wynonna recalled. “And I thought it’s a remarkable thing to have someone in your life that you’re so different from but that you can meet somewhere in the middle about. That’s what peace talk is, and that’s what we’re doing, and it works. When you work it and you’re worth it.”

They appear to be in a much happier place. In another interview with People, Wynonna called Ashley the most powerful figure in her life. Even when the two sisters have their disagreements, ultimately they know that they still care about each other.

“We’ve been able to work the process our life coach has given us: communication, compromise, and compassion,” the songstress explained. “In my disagreements with Ashley and Mom, I never gave up loving them, because I knew behind all that, there was someplace to meet and connect upon. I tell people: Try to find something that you have in common. Ashley and I, when it all goes to hell, can play cards and get along.”

[Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images For YouthAIDS]