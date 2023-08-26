6 Anthems of the 1970s That Reflected The Social and Political Climate

The 1970s were a time of enormous cultural and political upheaval. The decade saw the rise of the feminist movement, civil rights protests, and the anti-war and counterculture factions who opposed the War in Vietnam. Unsurprisingly, these experiences made their way into the decade’s music. Some of these songs were sung on protest lines or censored on radio stations due to their controversial subject matter. Though initially shocking, these are now counted among the best tracks in modern music history and even played a vital role in the movements of the time. These six songs have endured today as a reflection of the tumultuous climate of the 1970s, which led to many of the reforms we know today.

1. “Fight The Power (Part I & II)” — The Isley Brothers, 1975

The Isley Brothers shocked listeners when they released the two-part song “Fight The Power” in 1975. Inspired by the decade’s news, the rallying song against authoritarianism would become the group’s biggest hit. It was noted for its use of the word “bullshit,” a shocking addition for the time. Though the term was censored on the radio, lead singer Ron Isley said he included it out of necessity.

“Fight The Power” is often considered to be about the black experience in America during the 1970s. However, it’s more specifically about rising up against oppressive authorities and refusing to “roll with the punches.” The song’s fierce, repeated final lines: “Fight it, fight the power, baby,” made it not just commentary but also a rallying cry.

2. “What’s Going On” — Marvin Gaye, 1971

Marvin Gaye rose to fame in the 1960s as a Motown singer. But with his departure from the Motown label, the 1970s saw him writing more personal songs. Gaye had been increasingly radicalized after witnessing the Watts Riot in 1965 and watching his brother Frankie struggle in the aftermath of his service in the Vietnam War.

“What’s Going On” was the eponymous single from Gaye’s self-styled “protest album.” Initially written by Al Cleveland, the song received extensive rewriting and rearranging by Gaye. “What’s Going On” asks a frank question about the race riots of the time, challenging listeners to ask themselves what they were doing to their own society. “What’s Going On” has been called one of the greatest tracks in rock n’ roll history.

3. “Ohio” — Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, 1970

On May 4, 1970, the Ohio National Guard killed four students and wounded nine more at Kent State University during an anti-war protest. The country was shaken. The Kent State shootings led to massive student protests around the United States. Moreover, it marked a turning point in public support for the War in Vietnam. This was partly due to photos of the incident published in Life magazine later that month.

Neil Young saw the photos and was moved to write a song about the shootings. “Ohio” was released in June 1970, one month after the shootings. The song called President Nixon out by name and included the lyrics, “Four dead in Ohio, why did they die?” Many radio stations excluded it from airplay, but it quickly became adopted as the anthem of student protests nationwide.

4. Get Up, Stand Up — Bob Marley & The Wailers, 1973

Bob Marley had many great and influential songs, but his 1973 hit “Get Up Stand Up” is considered one of his best. The track is both a protest song encouraging the poor to fight for justice and a criticism of religious authorities who preach without helping those who live in poverty. Marley was inspired to write the song after he visited Haiti and was shocked by the poverty and suffering he witnessed there.

“Get Up, Stand Up” skillfully turns religious arguments about receiving rewards in heaven on their head. Instead, the lyrics urge listeners to fight for justice and prosperity now.

5. The Revolution Will Not Be Televised — Gil Scott-Heron, 1971

Gil Scott-Heron’s 1971 song “The Revolution Will Not Be Televised” has countless cultural and political references of the time. The title phrase came from a saying among the Black Panthers; Scott-Heron first adopted it into a spoken-word poem before composing the song. It means that revolution does not happen by sitting back and watching it on television. Instead, it happens live on the streets.

The satirical lyrics reference many advertisements and commercial products of the time. In doing this, Scott-Heron demonstrates the contrast between the flashy distractions of capitalism and genuine change. The song also references the time’s civil rights and political leaders, including Richard Nixon, Vietnam War General Creighton Adams, and civil rights leader Whitney Young.

6. I Am Woman — Helen Reddy, 1972

Racial discrimination, classism, and unnecessary war were all subjects of protest during the 1970s. Feminism was another major topic, as women advocated for themselves and called for gender equality. The decade saw huge triumphs in the women’s liberation movement, especially as feminism became mainstream.

Into this came “I Am Woman,” recorded by Australian singer Helen Reddy in 1972. Reddy had been increasingly frustrated by the lack of songs describing her feelings of female empowerment. She composed “I Am Woman,” which quickly became a feminist anthem. It was memorably played at a women’s rights event in 1973, prompting attendees to get up and dance together. The famous line “I am woman, hear me roar!” remains irrevocably linked with the women’s rights movement.

Photo by Pete Still/Redferns