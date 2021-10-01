Sixx:A.M. Release “The First 21,” Compilation Around Upcoming Nikki Sixx Memoir

Sixx:A.M. revealed the new single “The First 21,” a previously unreleased track off the upcoming compilation Sixx:A.M. Hits (Better Noise Music), a retrospective of music by the band founded by Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx, along with singer James Michael, and guitarist Dj Ashba. A collection of the band’s hits and six unheard bonus tracks and mixes, Hits is Sixx:A.M.’s first album since the dual release of Prayers for the Damned, Vol. 1, and Prayers for the Blessed, Vol. 1 in 2016.

The song is a nostalgic trip through music and how it shapes moments in time, and dreams, with an accompanying lyric video, directed by artist Lucy Dyson (Paul McCartney, Beyonce), featuring exclusive childhood footage following the Sixx’s own musical journey, visually, from Frank Feranna to Nikki Sixx.

Accompanying the album and “The First 21” is Sixx’s new memoir of the same name, out Oct. 19. In The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx (Hachette Books), Sixx outlines his 21 years of sobriety and how he transformed into Nikki Sixx within the first 21 years of his life.

Sixx’s third novel, and follow up to This Is Gonna Hurt: Music, Photography and Life Through the Distorted Lens of Nikki Sixx in 2013, and his 2007 debut book, The Heroin Diaries: A Year in the Life of a Shattered Rock Star, marked the formation of Sixx:A.M. and also featured a companion album.

Expanding on the release of the compilation, the band shared a new “Sixx:A.M. 101 Playlist” on Spotify, and Sixx curated a companion playlist to his book called “Nikki Sixx’s First 21 Playlist.”

Sixx:A.M. Hits

Life is Beautiful This is Gonna Hurt Lies of the Beautiful People Pray for Me Rise Stars Maybe It’s Time Skin Belly of the Beast Are You With Me Now Girl with Golden Eyes Accidents Can Happen Gotta Get it Right We Will Not Go Quietly

Bonus Tracks