Mötley Crüe Considering “Real Time Off” Once Their 2026 Tour Wraps

Since the early 1980s, Mötley Crüe has sold over 100 million albums and quickly solidified itself as one of the top groups to come from glam metal. Although the band went through numerous lineup changes over the decades, Nikki Sixx remains the only constant member. There from the start, it came as almost a shock to Sixx that the band was hitting the road once again for a 2026 tour. And while excited about the coming months, he admitted to fans that Mötley Crüe will be taking an extended break at the end of the tour.

Videos by American Songwriter

Having crossed numerous milestones over the years, 2026 held a special moment for Mötley Crüe. It was not only the band’s 40th anniversary but also the 20th anniversary of the Carnival of Sins tour. With 2026 a monumental year for the band, on July 17, the Return of the Carnival of Sins tour will kick off in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania. From there, Mötley Crüe will travel the country, ending the tour in Ridgefield, Washington, on September 26.

[Buy Mötley Crüe Concert Tickets]

With fans excited about the new tour, Sixx discussed what the future held after the final concert. Speaking with fans about the possibility of performing in Japan, he said, “Don’t know if I’ll ever tour there again. I love Japan but after these 33 shows [the U.S. tour] our contract’s up and we will need some real time off to decide what we do or do not wanna do in the future.”

[RELATED: Mötley Crüe Will Kick off Next Level Tour in 2026, According to Nikki Sixx]

2027 Will Be A Year Of Reflection For Mötley Crüe

That single statement was more than enough to cause concern amongst fans. With Sixx suggesting he may never tour in Japan again, another fan asked if the band would visit Argentina. Sixx replied that 2026 was all booked with the “next year off.”

Wanting time to evaluate his career and how he hoped to approach the next few years, Sixx simply lived in the moment. Not worrying about what the future holds, he only wanted to get to work. “There are so many exciting projects ahead this year and next. Motley only has 33 shows this summer, leaving room for other creative ventures. I’ve never been good at doing just one thing at a time.”

After decades of relentless touring and recording, the 2026 run represents both a celebration of Mötley Crüe’s legacy and a moment to step back and reassess. Whether the band ultimately returns to the road or chooses a different path, for now the focus remains on delivering a milestone tour.

(Photo by Per Ole Hagen/Redferns)



When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.