Mick Jagger Has a Beer in Charlotte, NC Pub and No One Noticed

Often, people ask themselves the question, “If [Celebrity X] showed up right now, would I recognize him?”
Well, for a handful of people in a Charlotte, North Carolina pub on Wednesday night (September 29), they didn’t recognize one of the biggest stars in the world: Mick Jagger.
Out and about last night in Charlotte, NC pic.twitter.com/BWssvivAII— Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) September 30, 2021
The Rolling Stones hip-shaking frontman stopped in for a cold one at an outdoor bar, The Thirsty Beaver, in the city and someone snapped a shot. Wearing his best “dad hat,” Jagger sipped his brew and probably had a chuckle on the inside.
They say one of the worst things about being a celebrity is being recognized too much. Not last night for Jagger.
Lots of folks on Twitter joked about the event and the Stones’ lead singer. Jagger even shared the photo from the bar. “Out and about last night in Charlott, NC,” he wrote on Twitter.
Jagger was in Charlotte as part of the Rolling Stones current tour (see their recent tribute to late drummer, Charlie Watts here). The band plays in the city tonight (September 30) and then it’s off to Pittsburgh on October 4.
Watch out, Pennsylvania, you might see Jagger at a bar near you!