Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators Enter Virtual Reality

Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators have entered the virtual reality world of their music with the Groove Science Studios-created platform, Soundscape VR (SVR).

Through the SVR Magic Mirror Musical Metaverse, fans can immerse themselves in the 10 tracks of the band’s recent album, 4, inside a virtual concert world, where users can play around with customizable avatars and explore six different “worlds,” including “Twilight Thicket,” while listening to Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators’ music.

“It’s a milestone for SVR to showcase legendary artists like Slash,” said Eric Alexander., founder and creator of Soundscape VR about the partnership with the band. “Artists everywhere are seeing SVR & Magic Mirror as the ultimate digital presentation of their art, giving their fans a totally original experience built for the highest levels of immersion. Soundscape continues to lead the world in the exploration & display of the most advanced musical metaverse technologies.”

4 marks the fourth album from Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators—also featuring bassist Todd Kerns and drummer Brent Fritz—and the first release on the newly launched Gibson Records. Recorded at RCA Studio A in Nashville, producer Dave Cobb (John Prine, Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell) worked with the band to lay down all of their tracks live.

“I’m really excited about this cool VR interpretation of our live performance at Studios 60,” said Slash. “It’s a new and immersive visual that gives it a great ‘in the room’ feel.

Photo: Rendering of VR / Reybee PR