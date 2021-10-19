Slash Teases “The River is Rising” with Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators

Slash teased his new single “The River Is Rising,” recorded with Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators, off the band’s upcoming fourth album.

“This was the first time that we actually did all the guitars, bass and drums live at the same time, and kept all those tracks, and we also did the vocals live as well,” said the Guns N’ Roses guitarist in a video clip teaser for the song. “So the record just sounds like the band playing the songs that we came in with, but it’s us playing in the moment. And that’s what we were going for.”

Along with Alter Bridge frontman Kennedy, and Conspirators guitarist Frank Sidoris, bassist Todd Kerns, and drummer Brent Fitz, Slash said the album is more of a live record because of how the band recorded it in the studio.

“This is pretty much a live record, from my standpoint,” said Slash. “You’re just trying to kinda document where you are at that point in life, and do it in an authentic way.”

The fourth album for Slash, featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators since their 2018 release Living the Dream, will be released on Gibson’s newly-formed record label, Gibson Records, and is the first release from the Nashville-based guitar company label, which was created in conjunction with BMG.

”I think the record itself is probably the best one we’ve done so far,” added Slash. “We’re showing no signs of slowing down.”