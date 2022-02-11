Slash Unites with GNR Bassist Duff McKagan; Covers Elton John with Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators to Celebrate New Album Out Now

This week, Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators kicked off the group’s new tour in anticipation of the release of the group’s new album, 4, which the band dropped today (February 11).

The record is the first-ever release on the new record label from guitar giant Gibson.

And on Tuesday (Feb. 8), Slash and company performed in Portland, Oregon at the Roseland Theater. To mark the occasion, Slash and his band covered the legendary singer Elton John’s classic hit song, “Rocket Man,” which you can watch below.

Slash and the band had contributed a cover of “Rocket Man” to the soundtrack of the film Stuntman, but this was the first time the group played their rendition live to the public. During the performance, Slash said his band was “dying” to play it.

Next, Slash and company headed north to Seattle, Washington to perform at the historic Paramount Theatre on Wednesday (Feb. 9). It was there that Slash was joined by his Guns N’ Roses bandmate and friend, bassist Duff McKagan.

The show included a performance of the GNR track, “Nightrain,” which you can see below.

In other GNR news, Slash, McKagan, and the crew are reportedly working on new material with the band, with Slash recently telling the outlet Classic Rock, “There’s new Guns material coming out as we speak – we’ll probably keep putting it out until the entire records worth of stuff is done and then put it out solid.

Slash added, “It’s cool. I’m enjoying working on the stuff and having a good time doing it.”

GNR has already released some new music from the forthcoming album, Hard Skool, which is slated to hit shelves (both digital and physical) at the end of the month on February 25. Check back with American Songwriter for more updates on that new work.