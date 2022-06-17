Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators Announce New Q&A Session, Will Drop Record Store Day Double Live Album

There’s a lot afoot for the blistering rock band Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators.

For Record Store Day (June 18), the band is set to release an exclusive new double-LP, Live At Studio 60. And to top that, the band has set a live Q&A with Slash (on the platform Veeps), which will air on June 24 at noon PT, before a virtual concert re-broadcast of Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators-Live From Boston.

The RSP special double vinyl album will feature the entire new Slash album, 4, along with four bonus songs. Recorded live in Los Angeles at Studio 60, the new release is limited to just 2,250 copies. 4 debuted at No. 1 the week of its release.

And Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators-Live From Boston was shot on location at the band’s sold-out House of Blues show via a multi-camera setup.

Tickets for the Slash Live Q&A, and the virtual concert “Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators —Live From Boston” are available via Veeps.

4, featuring Kennedy on vocals, Slash on lead guitar, Brent Fitz on drums, Todd Kerns on bass and Frank Sidoris on guitar and vocals, marked the first new music from SMKC in four years and Slash’s fifth solo album overall. It was also the first record released on Gibson’s new record label.

SMKC was also the American Songwriter cover band for our March/April issue, which you can read more about HERE.

Produced by Dave Cobb, and recorded in Nashville at RCA Studio A, the songs of 4 are a snapshot of all the ups and downs of the band member’s lives on tour, from the heaviness of the opener “The River is Rising” to the uptempo tale about relentless pursuits on “Call Off the Dogs,” and the ballad “Fill My World.”

“I wanted to make sure that all those songs didn’t sit around and get overlooked,” shares Slash, who added on several newer tracks—“The River is Rising,” “Spirit Love,” “Call Off the Dogs,” and “Fill My World,” which were all written during the pandemic.

See below for the full track listing for the new live double album:

Side A

01 Actions Speak Louder Than Words

02 Whatever Gets You By

03 C’est La Vie

04 The Path Less Followed

Side B

05 The River Is Rising

06 Spirit Love

07 Fill My World

08 April Fools

Side C

09 Call Off The Dogs

10 Fall Back To Earth

11 Driving Rain

Side D

12 You’re A Lie

13 World On Fire

14 Anastasia

Photo by Austin Nelson