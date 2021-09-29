Guns N’ Roses Announce New EP, ‘Hard Skool,’ Out 2022

What were you doing 28 years ago?

For the core members of Guns N’ Roses—Axl Rose, Duff McKagan, and Slash—that was the last time they got together to record new material for their massive rock band Guns N’ Roses. Then it was for their 1993 LP, The Spaghetti Incident?

Now the band is ready to break that streak of absence and release its newest album—this time a four-song EP, called, Hard Skool, set to drop on February 25, 2022.

The band, which has recently toured with Wolfgang Van Halen and played on stage with Foo Fighters frontman, Dave Grohl, has already released two singles from the EP, “Absurd” and the titular “Hard Skool” (both below).

To round out the four-song album, the band will include live recordings of their songs, “Don’t Cry” and “You’re Crazy.”

After taking a two-decades-long hiatus, Slash and McKagan rejoined the Los Angeles-based, 1985-born GNR in 2016. In 2019, the band started to work on new songs, with rumors of a new LP on the way.

The core GNR bandmates will be supported on the record by Frank Ferrer, Richard Fortus, Dizzy Reed, and Melissa Reese, Guitar World reports. And while the EP may underwhelm some fans with expectations of a longer offering, it likely portends more (assuming all goes well—fingers crossed!).