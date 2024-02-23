Slayer Announces Reunion and First Shows—Joining Motley Crue, Judas Priest, & More

Slayer is returning after nearly five years without a live show, as the band has officially reunited and announced their first shows back. They are headliners at two festivals—this year’s Riot Fest in Chicago as well as Louder Than Life in Louisville, Kentucky.

Videos by American Songwriter

This reunion comes five years after Slayer allegedly called it quits in November 2019 following the final show of their Farewell Tour in Inglewood, California. Since then, fans have been hoping for a reunion, but have been let down until now.

Riot Fest begins on September 20th and lasts until the 22nd. Louder Than Life takes place from September 26th to 29th, where Slayer is one of four headliners. According to a report from Ultimate Classic Rock, the band’s lineup will remain the same from the Farewell Tour—Tom Araya on vocals and bass, Kerry King and Gary Holt on guitars, and Paul Bostaph on drums.

In a recent statement, Araya and King shared that they’ve missed being onstage performing for fans. “Nothing compares to the 90 minutes when we’re onstage playing live, sharing that intense energy with our fans, and to be honest, we have missed that,” said Araya.

King added, “Have I missed playing live? Absolutely. Slayer means a lot to our fans; they mean a lot to us. It will be five years since we have seen them.”

[Get Tickets to See Slayer Perform Live]

Slayer Reunites for Riot Fest in Chicago and Louder Than Life in Louisville—See the Full Lineups

It’s currently unknown if Slayer will be making new music or just performing live together again. The band’s last album was Repentless from 2015. While Kerry King has just announced an album with his new solo project, there’s no news of Slayer being back in the studio.

While the lineup for Riot Fest at Douglass Park in Chicago, Illinois hasn’t been released yet, here is the lineup in part for Louder Than Life, featuring some incredible bands taking over the Highland Festival Grounds in Louisville, Kentucky.

Of course Slayer is headlining, joined by Mötley Crüe, Slipknot, and Korn. Thursday, September 26 will see Slipknot, Five Finger Death Punch, The Offspring, and Halestorm take the stage. Additionally, Seether, Sum 41, Saosin, Brutus, Bob Vylan, Finger Eleven, Teen Mortgage, and BUDDERSIDE will perform, among others.

On Friday, September 27, Slayer will headline, along with Evanescence, Till Lindeman, and In This Moment. Among others, Anthrax, Tom Morello, Fugitive, Lit, From Ashes to New, Whitechapel, Alien Ant Farm, and Silly Goose will join.

Saturday, September 28, Mötley Crüe, Disturbed, Falling in Reverse, and Chevelle will perform. Others include Dropkick Murpheys, Skillet, Mastodon, Sleeping with Sirens, Three 6 Mafia, and Dead Poet Society.

Finally, on Sunday, September 29, Korn, Judas Priest, Breaking Benjamin, and Staind will perform. This day also includes Gojira, Spiritbox, Jinjer, Poppy, Polaris, Militarie Gun, and Winona Fighter among others.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)