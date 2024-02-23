Vampire Weekend’s Only God Was Above Us Tour 2024: How To Buy Tickets 

Modern indie-rock stalwarts Vampire Weekend recently announced a new tour in support of their upcoming Only God Was Above Us album, giving fans something to look forward to for the first time in over 5 years.

Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

The band will be starting their latest tour at the Moody Amphitheater in Austin, Texas in April before wrapping up their run of shows at the Moody Center, also in Austin, later in October. Vampire Weekend has 39 dates set up for their tour so fans should act quickly before the shows sell out.

If you want to see Vampire Weekend live on their latest tour, tickets are available now through StubHub where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Vampire Weekend has broken their 5-year silence with a pair of phenomenal singles for fans to listen to in “Capricorn” and “Gen-X Cops”, two great songs that remind fans why the band is worth waiting for.

While the band hasn’t announced their setlist yet, we can expect to hear songs from their latest album and hope that the band includes some of their old hits, including “Campus”, “A-Punk” and everyone’s favorite “Harmony Hall”.

Vampire Weekend will be joined by different supporting acts depending on the date in question and they’re bringing quite the list of performers with them, like LA LOM, The English Beat, Voodoo Glow Skulls, Mike Gordon, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, and many more.

This is the band’s first tour in over five years and to say they have a cult following clamoring for tickets is an understatement. If you want to see one of the most exciting bands in indie pop, get your tickets now. You can find official tickets to any of Vampire Weekend’s dates through StubHub or by clicking here.

04/08 – Austin, Texas – Moody Amphitheater

04/27 – New Orleans, Louisiana – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

05/10 – Salt Lake City, Utah – Kilby Block Party

05/30 – Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound

06/06 – Houston, Texas – 713 Music Hall

06/07 – Irving, Texas – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

06/09 – Phoenix, Arizona – Arizona Financial Theatre

06/10 – San Diego, California – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

06/12 – Los Angeles, California – Hollywood Bowl

06/15 – Berkeley, California – The Greek Theatre at U.C. Berkeley

06/16 – Berkeley, California – The Greek Theatre at U.C. Berkeley

06/18 – Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada – Deer Lake Park

06/19 – Bend, Oregon – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

06/20 – Seattle, Washington – Climate Pledge Arena

06/22 – Bonner, Montana – KettleHouse Amphitheater

06/23 – Bonner, Montana – KettleHouse Amphitheater

07/19 – Morrison, Colorado – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

07/20 – Dillon, Colorado – Dillon Amphitheater

07/22 – Kansas City, Missouri – Starlight Theatre

07/23 – Lincoln, Nebraska – Pinewood Bowl Theater

07/25 – Maryland Heights, Missouri – Saint Louis Music Park

07/26 – Chicago, Illinois – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

07/27 – Chicago, Illinois – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

07/30 – Minneapolis, Minnesota – The Armory

07/31 – Minneapolis, Minnesota – The Armory

08/01 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin – BMO Pavilion

08/03 – St. Charles, Iowa – Hinterland

09/19 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio – Blossom Music Center

09/20 – Cincinnati, Ohio – The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park

09/21 – Indianapolis, Indiana – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

09/23 – Rochester Hills, Michigan – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

09/24 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada – Budweiser Stage

09/25 – Laval, Quebec, Canada – Place Bell

09/27 – Boston, Massachusetts – TD Garden

09/28 – Philadelphia, Philadelphia – TD Pavilion at The Mann

09/30 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

10/01 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

10/02 – Charlottesville, Virginia – Ting Pavilion

10/05 – New York, New York – Madison Square Garden

10/06 – New York, New York – Madison Square Garden

10/08 – Wilmington, North Carolina – Live Oak Bank Pavilion

10/09 – Raleigh, North Carolina – Red Hat Amphitheater

10/11 – Nashville, Tennessee – Ascend Amphitheater

10/12 – Atlanta, Georgia – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

10/13 – Asheville, North Carolina – Rabbit Rabbit

10/15 – St. Augustine, Florida – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

10/17 – Austin, Texas – Moody Center

FAQs

When do tickets for the Vampire Weekend Only God Was Above Us Tour go on sale?

Tickets for all of Vampire Weekend’s shows are on sale now.

Where can I purchase official tickets to the Vampire Weekend 2024 Tour?

You can buy official tickets to see any of the shows on Vampire Weekend’s tour directly through StubHub.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Vampire Weekend Only God Was Above Us Tour?

There aren’t any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Vampire Weekend Only God Was Above Us tour as all tickets are already on sale now.

How much do Vampire Weekend tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

Tickets come in different pricing tiers depending on how close you sit to the stage, what concert venue you choose to attend, and what comes with the price of a ticket. Check StubHub for specifics on pricing no matter where you choose to attend.

Is there a limit to how many tickets I can buy?

Yes, StubHub currently has a limit of 12 tickets per transaction. If you want to buy more tickets than that, you may be able to do so in a separate transaction.

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

VIP tickets usually come with a wide range of added benefits, sometimes including an exclusive entrance into the stadium/arena, a line-free merchandise shopping experience, free food or drinks, and front-row seating.

Regular tickets usually just cover the cost of admission and guarantee your seat.

Are there any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the Vampire Weekend Only God Was Above Us Tour?

It doesn’t look like Vampire Weekend is offering backstage passes or meet-and-greet opportunities for their latest tour. Check back later for more information.

While we’ve listed all of Vampire Weekend’s latest shows for their 2024 tour run, they may add another leg to their tour later in the year. Check back later if you don’t currently see a tour date near you.

Is there an age restriction for the Only God Was Above Us 2024 Tour?

Age restrictions or requirements may vary depending on the venue for the latest Vampire Weekend tour but check with your local concert venue through StubHub for confirmation.

Can I get a refund or exchange my ticket if I can’t attend?

Ticket refunds and exchanges are subject to the venue’s policy. Please contact the venue directly for more information.his

You can bring personal recording equipment like the camera on your phone but you won’t be allowed to bring professional camera equipment or a camera bag.

Will merchandise be available for purchase at the concert?

Yes, Vampire Weekend merchandise should be available for purchase at the concert venue.

Are there opening acts or special guests for the Vampire Weekend Only God Was Above Us Tour?

Vampire Weekend will be joined by different openers for the different legs of their tour. Some of the supporting acts fans can look forward to seeing for the Only God Was Above Us Tour include LA LOM, The English Beat, Voodoo Glow Skulls, Mike Gordon, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Ra Ra Riot, Princess featuring Maya Rudolph and Gretchen Lieberum, Cults, a DJ Set By Mark Ronson, Turnstiles and The Brothers Macklovitch.

What happens if the concert is postponed or canceled?

If the concert is postponed, your tickets will be valid for the new date. If the concert is canceled, you will be eligible for a refund. Please note that this information is subject to change.

How can I avoid scams or counterfeit tickets?

You can avoid scams and counterfeit tickets by purchasing official tickets through StubHub, or by clicking here.

