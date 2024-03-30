Aftershock Festival 2024: How To Get Tickets & More

Heavy metal and rock festival Aftershock is coming to Sacramento this October, and the lineup is going to be one hell of a ride. Headliners include Slayer, Slipknot, Iron Maiden, Motley Crue, Pantera, Five Finger Death Punch, Judas Priest, Disturbed, and more.

There will be dozens of additional bands performing, including Evanescence, Breaking Benjamin, Halestorm, Rise Against, Seether, Flogging Molly, Mastodon, and so many more! We’ll break down how to get tickets before this killer music fest is completely sold out.

Aftershock Festival 2024 will start on Thursday, October 10 in Sacramento, California at Discovery Park with Slayer, Pantera, and more performing. The four-day fest will end on Sunday, October 13 with Disturbed, Motley Crue, and more closing out the event.

The main spot to get passes to Aftershock Fest is the festival website via Front Gate Tickets, where fans can get general admission passes, VIP passes, hotel packages and bundles, park and ride shuttle passes, and merchandise.

Stubhub is another excellent spot to get your hands on tickets. This is going to be your main spot to get passes to Aftershock once they start selling out. Plus, Stubhub is protected by the FanProtect Guarantee, which guarantees that your tickets are 100% legitimate and free of scams.

Tickets to Aftershock Festival 2024 are going to sell out soon, so don’t wait around! Get your tickets now before they’re gone.

Thursday, October 10 – Sacramento, CA – Discovery Park – Slayer, Pantera, and More

Friday, October 11 – Sacramento, CA – Discovery Park – Slipknot, Evanescence, and More

Saturday, October 12 – Sacramento, CA – Discovery Park – Iron Maiden, Judas Priest, and More

Sunday, October 13 – Sacramento, CA – Discovery Park – Disturbed, Motley Crue, and More

