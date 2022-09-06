Slipknot’s ‘The End, So Far’ Doesn’t Signal the Band’s End, Frontman Corey Taylor Clears Up Breakup Rumors

The End, So Far may be the name of Slipknot’s forthcoming album, but frontman Corey Taylor says it doesn’t have anything to do with the life span of the masked heavy metal band.

Ever since the title of their seventh studio album was announced in July, fans have speculated that the name references the beginning of the end of the band’s near 30-year career. While this album marks the group’s final recording with long-time label Roadrunner, Slipknot does not seem to share the label’s same fate.

During an appearance on a recent episode (Aug. 30) of SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk, Taylor addressed the breakup rumors. “People have been talking about the end of Slipknot since 2003, so it doesn’t really matter,” explained Taylor. “If I had a nickel for every time I’ve had to straighten fans out, I’d have a shit-ton of nickels, let’s put it that way.

“Nothing sells albums like drama, let’s put it that way, and even drama that doesn’t even come from us; it just comes from the fans,” he continued, saying he’s started explaining what the title is onstage during live shows. “It’s the end so far, which just means it’s the end of one era and the start of the next,” he said.

The vocalist told Kerrang!, earlier this summer, how the making of their new album “felt almost like a reset” after the band’s last album We Are Not Your Kind, one Taylor described as a “palette cleanser.”

“I could get away from the shit that I’ve needed to say, and get back to the stuff that I want to say,” he added.

The End, So Far is set for release on Sept. 30 and will include previously released singles “The Chapeltown Rag,” “The Dying Song (Time To Sing)” and “Yen.”

PHOTO CREDIT: ALEXANDER GAY / Elektra