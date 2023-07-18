Slowdive Share New Single from Upcoming Album ‘Everything Is Alive’

Iconic shoegaze band Slowdive has just released a new single titled “Skin in the Game.” The song is the second single from the band’s forthcoming album, Everything Is Alive, which will be released on September 1 through Dead Oceans.

“Skin in the Game” features the signature sound that Slowdive fans have come to expect from the band. The single provides a soft rock sound that is enough to put some listeners into a trance. The song’s release is accompanied by an Official Visualizer video, which showcases psychedelic circles of red dots spinning around the screen. In addition to the release of their new song, Slowdive has launched their own official Discord.

Everything Is Alive is Slowdive’s fifth studio album, and their first since 2017. The album’s lead single “Kisses” was released last month and featured a similar, yet slightly more melancholy sound than “Skin in the Game.”

Slowdive is currently on tour in Oceania and will move its tour to North America in September. Later on during the tour, the band will play shows in the U.K. before heading to South America. The next scheduled date for Slowdive’s tour is July 19, with the band playing a show at Princess Theatre in Brisbane, Australia. The final show of the tour will consist of a performance at Primavera Sound Bogotá 2023 in Bogotá, Colombia on December 10. The band will also stop in Boston, New York, Denver, London, Dublin, Buenos Aires, and many other major cities throughout the world.

Check out Slowdive’s scheduled tour dates below:

07-19 Brisbane, Australia – Princess Theatre

07-21 Sydney, Australia – Enmore Theatre

07-22 Melbourne, Australia – Forum

07-23 Adelaide, Australia – Hindley St. Music Hall

07-26 Auckland, New Zealand – Powerstation

07-29 Niigata Prefecture, Japan – Fuji Rock Festival

08-05 Mysłowice, Poland – Off Festival

08-11 Sicily, Italy – Ypsigrock FEstival

08-18 Brecon Beacons, Wales – Green Man Festival

09-23 Toronto, Ontario – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

09-25 Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues Boston

09-27 New York, NY – Webster Hall

09-28 New York, NY – Webster Hall

09-29 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

09-30 Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club

10-02 Cleveland, OH – The Roxy at Mahall’s

10-03 Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

10-04 Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

10-06 Denver, CO – Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

10-07 Salt Lake City, UT – The Union

10-09 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

10-10 Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

10-12 San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

10-14 Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether

10-15 Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether

10-16 San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

10-30 Glasgow, Scotland – Queen Margaret Union

10-31 Manchester, England – Ritz

11-01 Bristol, England – SWX

11-03 London, England – Troxy

11-05 Belfast, Northern Ireland – Mandela Hall

11-06 Dublin, Ireland – National Stadium

11-25-26 Buenos Aires, Argentina – Primavera Sound Buenos Aires

12-04 Santiago, Chile – Teatro Coliseo

12-07 Asunción, Paraguay – Primavera Sound Day Asunción 2023

12-09-10 Bogotá, Colombia – Primavera Sound Bogotá 2023

(Photo by Rick Kern/WireImage)