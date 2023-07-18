Slowdive Share New Single from Upcoming Album ‘Everything Is Alive’

Iconic shoegaze band Slowdive has just released a new single titled “Skin in the Game.” The song is the second single from the band’s forthcoming album, Everything Is Alive, which will be released on September 1 through Dead Oceans.
“Skin in the Game” features the signature sound that Slowdive fans have come to expect from the band. The single provides a soft rock sound that is enough to put some listeners into a trance. The song’s release is accompanied by an Official Visualizer video, which showcases psychedelic circles of red dots spinning around the screen. In addition to the release of their new song, Slowdive has launched their own official Discord.
Everything Is Alive is Slowdive’s fifth studio album, and their first since 2017. The album’s lead single “Kisses” was released last month and featured a similar, yet slightly more melancholy sound than “Skin in the Game.”
Slowdive is currently on tour in Oceania and will move its tour to North America in September. Later on during the tour, the band will play shows in the U.K. before heading to South America. The next scheduled date for Slowdive’s tour is July 19, with the band playing a show at Princess Theatre in Brisbane, Australia. The final show of the tour will consist of a performance at Primavera Sound Bogotá 2023 in Bogotá, Colombia on December 10. The band will also stop in Boston, New York, Denver, London, Dublin, Buenos Aires, and many other major cities throughout the world.
Check out Slowdive’s scheduled tour dates below:
07-19 Brisbane, Australia – Princess Theatre
07-21 Sydney, Australia – Enmore Theatre
07-22 Melbourne, Australia – Forum
07-23 Adelaide, Australia – Hindley St. Music Hall
07-26 Auckland, New Zealand – Powerstation
07-29 Niigata Prefecture, Japan – Fuji Rock Festival
08-05 Mysłowice, Poland – Off Festival
08-11 Sicily, Italy – Ypsigrock FEstival
08-18 Brecon Beacons, Wales – Green Man Festival
09-23 Toronto, Ontario – Queen Elizabeth Theatre
09-25 Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues Boston
09-27 New York, NY – Webster Hall
09-28 New York, NY – Webster Hall
09-29 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
09-30 Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club
10-02 Cleveland, OH – The Roxy at Mahall’s
10-03 Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre
10-04 Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre
10-06 Denver, CO – Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
10-07 Salt Lake City, UT – The Union
10-09 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
10-10 Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
10-12 San Francisco, CA – The Warfield
10-14 Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether
10-15 Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether
10-16 San Francisco, CA – The Warfield
10-30 Glasgow, Scotland – Queen Margaret Union
10-31 Manchester, England – Ritz
11-01 Bristol, England – SWX
11-03 London, England – Troxy
11-05 Belfast, Northern Ireland – Mandela Hall
11-06 Dublin, Ireland – National Stadium
11-25-26 Buenos Aires, Argentina – Primavera Sound Buenos Aires
12-04 Santiago, Chile – Teatro Coliseo
12-07 Asunción, Paraguay – Primavera Sound Day Asunción 2023
12-09-10 Bogotá, Colombia – Primavera Sound Bogotá 2023
(Photo by Rick Kern/WireImage)