Smashing Pumpkins Frontman Billy Corgan Calls Out Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Talks Green Day & Political Music

While considered alternative rock, the Smashing Pumpkins forged their own path in music as they found a perfect blend between heavy metal, grunge, gothic rock, and electronica. During their time on stage, the band received numerous awards and even won two Grammy Awards for Best Hard Rock Performace. With Billy Corgan helping form the band back in 1988, he recently discussed a plethora of topics like his confusion with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and using music to push a political agenda.

Appearing on the Reinvented With Jen Eckhart podcast, The Smashing Pumpkins frontman shared his thoughts on using music to discuss politics. Recently, bands like Green Day received backlash for altering lyrics in their songs to take aim at former President Donald Trump. With Corgan preparing to go on tour with Green Day, he said, “I can’t think of any political song I’ve ever written. That said, I’m a political junkie. I pay a ton of attention to politics. I’m not one of these people who thinks that politics doesn’t have a place in music.”

While Corgan never fused politics into his music, he believed, “every artist should express their views however they deem fit. Whether or not those views are acceptable to people, I think is irrelevant … I’ve just never been that intrigued on putting that type of political messaging into my music.”

Billy Corgan Confused About What Is Considered Rock & Roll

Although Corgan found no issue with allowing artists to share their thoughts and feelings through lyrics, he criticized the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for not having a clear definition of what is rock and roll. “A general criticism is, ‘Why have a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame if the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame isn’t only relegated to rock n’ roll?’ Personally, I think Willie Nelson belongs in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Because there’s no real clear definition, it’s confusing to people.”

Besides criticizing the foundation, Corgan offered a suggestion to clear up the confusion.“Why don’t you just call it the Music Hall of Fame? I quantify rock n’ roll as more of a spirit thing … I think it’s hard for people to understand the definitive qualities, especially when you start putting in pop artists who are strictly pop artists. Now if the argument is that, over time, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has morphed into an institutional culture which is more the ‘Music Hall of Fame,’ then I think that would be easier for people to understand.”

Not too concerned about the Smashing Pumpkins making it into the Hall of Fame, Corgan explained how the band produced music more important than “Institutional approval.” “Our place in musical history has grown into something far more unique than even I would have imagined.”

