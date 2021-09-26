The Smashing Pumpkins’ Frontman Billy Corgan Poised to Sell Over 100 Personal Music Items

The ’90s rock star and Smashing Pumpkins frontman, Billy Corgan, has announced that he’s set to sell over 100 musical items from his career in the notorious grunge band through his new Reverb Shop. Gear will include guitars, amps, synthesizers, and more.

Each bit of memorabilia, reports Guitar World, will have been part of either his time with The Smashing Pumpkins or his other project, Zwan.

Corgan’s official Reverb site will reportedly go live on September 29. This is the second time Corgan is partnering with Reverb. He worked with the outfit in 2017 to sell a swath of used gear.

Reverb announced the partnership on Twitter, noting all that was for sale.

“NEXT WEEK: William Patrick Corgan is unloading a treasure trove of guitars, synths, amps, & more that he used on albums and tours with The Smashing Pumpkins and Zwan.”

