Snoop Dogg Cancels Shows to Support Writer, Actor Strikes

Snoop Dogg has cancelled his upcoming concerts at the Hollywood Bowl to support the ongoing writer and actor strikes in Los Angeles. The shows, commemorating the 30th anniversary concerts of Snoop’s debut, Doggystyle, were initially postponed from June to October 20 and 21, before eventually being cancelled following the recent WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes in Los Angeles.

“We regret to inform you that due to the ongoing strike and the uncertainty of when this will be over, we need to cancel the Hollywood Bowl show,” wrote Snoop Dogg in a statement on Instagram.

For nearly two months, more than 11,000 writers have picketing outside the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) over contract negotiations. Similar strikes have also popped up in New York and other major cities. Earlier in July, nearly 160,000 actors also joined the writers after failed negotiations with the AMPTP, marking the first time in 60 years that the two unions walked off the job.

“We continue to stand in solidarity with all of our brothers and sisters in the WGA and SAG-AFTRA during this difficult time,” added Snoop Dogg, “and remain hopeful that the AMPTP will come back to the negotiating table with a real proposal and we can all get back to work.”

To show their support for those striking, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre reportedly sent food trucks to strikers at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles. Snoop recently showed his support for the strikers during a conversation at the Milken Institute Global Conference.

“We need to figure that out the same way the writers are figuring out,” said Snoop. “The writers are striking because streaming, they can’t get paid. Because, when it’s on the platform, it’s not like in the box office. In the box office, if it does all these numbers, you may get an up — ‘Oh, it did this many, here’s another check.’ But on streaming, you got 300,000 hours that somebody watched your movie. Where’s the money?”

Snoop Dogg has not revealed how he will celebrate the anniversary of Doggystyle, but he is finishing his remaining dates on the High School Reunion Tour with Wiz Khalifa and is set to perform at a star-studded 50th anniversary of hip-hop concert at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on Aug. 11.

Photo: Sarah Morris/Getty Images