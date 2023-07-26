Anita Baker Announces Two-Night Show in Las Vegas

Anita Baker is heading to Las Vegas. On Wednesday (July 26), Baker unveiled dates for Anita Baker: The Songstress in Las Vegas. The two-night engagement takes over Dolby Live at Park MGM on October 6 and 7 at 8 p.m. PT. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday (July 28) at 1 p.m. ET with a presale on Thursday (July 27) beginning at 1 p.m. ET.

This isn’t the hit singer’s first stint in Vegas. She also hosted a residency at the Venetian in 2021. Baker is currently in the midst of headlining The Songstress Tour, her first in 30 years. Baker has dates scattered throughout 2023, the tour kicking off in February and concluding on December 23 at the Oakland Arena in Oakland, California.

In January 2023, she teased a new song, sharing a video from the studio. Though she didn’t unveil the title, she did let fans hear such lyrics as, Now we claim our victory so sweet / And I raise my flag in a surrender to you / And I feel no defeat / I lay down my sword / This whole victory of your’s.

The tour is named after the “Giving You the Best That I Got” singer’s 1983 debut album, The Songstress, which hit No. 12 on the Billboard Top R&B Albums chart. Though it didn’t see huge commercial success after its initial release, the album got a new life after Baker signed with Elektra Records in 1986, the label re-issuing The Songstress in 1991 with a new cover.

Baker made headlines in 2021 for fighting to reclaim her masters from Elektra. “Miraculously…i have out-lived *ALL, of my Artists Contracts,” she tweeted at the time. “They no longer “Own”, My Name & Likeness. And, by Law…30 yr old, Mstrs are 2B Returned, 2 Me. Unfortunately, They’re gonna make me Fight 4 it. I’m Prepared, 2 do that. Please Don’t advertise/buy them ABXO.” In September 2021, she announced that she had successfully gotten back all of her masters.

Photo by Erik Umphery