Snoop Dogg, Lil Uzi Vert Make Appearances at Wrestlemania 39

For the fourth time, WWE’s most popular event WrestleMania lasted two straight nights this past weekend (April 1-2). First employing the two-day approach in 2020, WWE allows itself to give its fans double the fun and double the excitement now.

For WrestleMania 39 this year, hip-hop icons joined the wrestling stars at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, bringing a multi-faceted experience. The first of these rappers was Lil Uzi Vert, whose performance of their latest hit “Just Wanna Rock” helped introduce the wrestling tag team The Usos before their match on Saturday (April 1). Check out the clip below.

Donning a shirt promoting their upcoming album The Pink Tape, Uzi spoke to a reporter after their set about potentially participating again in WrestleMania next year. Taking place in his hometown Philadelphia, Uzi hinted at perhaps wrestling at the show.

“I wanted to get in the ring, I was ready to get in the ring,” Uzi said. “But, you know, you’ll see me. April. Philadelphia. 2024. I don’t wanna give up all the surprises but you’ll see me there.”

When asked who they would want to wrestle against next year, Uzi pointed out Dominik Mysterio, the son of WWE’s legendary Rey Mysterio. The father and son battled each other at WrestleMania 39, which saw Rey secure a victory.

Following up Lil Uzi Vert on Saturday, hip-hop’s OG Snoop Dogg contributed to a wild Sunday at WrestleMania in his home state. Helping introduce wrestling icon The Miz, Snoop also had to fight The Miz after his intended opponent Shane McMahon suffered a leg injury early on.

With incredible improvisation skills and athleticism, Snoop landed an elbow on The Miz that garnered a huge crowd reaction. Watch the clip of the match below.

Other celebrities like actor/comedian Kevin Hart, reggaeton star Bad Bunny, singer Becky G, country artist Jimmie Allen, YouTuber/boxer KSI, and more also participated in WrestleMania 39, making it one of the most celebrated WrestleManias in WWE history.

