Chris Martin Doesn’t Eat Past 4 PM Because of Bruce Springsteen

One day, Coldplay’s Chris Martin was out to lunch with legendary rocker Bruce Springsteen when Martin noticed the 73-year-old “Born in the U.S.A.” singer looked cut. More cut than him. So, Martin wanted to get to the bottom of it.

Videos by American Songwriter

The 46-year-old Martin told the story to the Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend podcast recently, saying he doesn’t eat past 4 p.m. Why? Because The Boss told him so.

Said Martin, “I stop eating at 4, and I learned that from having lunch with Bruce Springsteen.”

Even before talking to Springsteen, Martin “was on a really strict diet anyway.” But when Springsteen’s wife Patti Scialfa said that The Boss “only eat[s] one meal a day,” Martin exclaimed, “Well, there you go. That’s my next challenge.”

In 2021, Springsteen talked about how he stays in such great shape. His concerts go for hours and at his age, he has to think about his body more so than ever.

“The biggest thing is diet, diet, diet,” Springsteen told Tim McGraw for Apple Music. “I don’t eat too much, and I don’t eat bad food, except for every once in a while when I want to have some fun for myself. So I think anybody that’s trying to get in shape, exercise is always important of course, but diet is 90 percent of the game.”

Continuing in the Martin realm, his ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, recently described her new diet: broth. Speaking to the Art of Being Well podcast, the Oscar-winning actress said, “I have bone broth for [lunch] a lot of the days. Then for dinner, I try to eat according to paleo, so lots of vegetables.” She also talked about embracing short-term fasting. In addition, when talking on the podcast, Paltrow was hooked up to an IV drip, which she said, makes her “feel so good.”

