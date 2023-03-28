Lil Uzi Vert Gives Dominant Performance of “Just Wanna Rock” on ‘Tonight Show’

“Just Wanna Rock” has taken over the world lately, and now it’s taken over The Tonight Show stage.

Lil Uzi Vert served as the guest performer on Monday (March 27) for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Ahead of their impending studio album The Pink Tape, Uzi chose to perform their smash hit lead single “Just Wanna Rock,” accompanied by eight backup dancers draped in black leather outfits.

Rocking their latest haircut, the boisterous foot-tall mohawk, Uzi stunned with eclectic dance moves, vibrant pink strobe lights and rich vocals. “Just Wanna Rock,” released in October 2022, was the perfect song to use as their introduction to television viewers on Fallon.

In the last couple of months, “Just Wanna Rock” has taken over every social media site and streaming service. Peaking at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, the song’s accompanying dance move flooded TikTok. As a sound on the app, “Just Wanna Rock” has been used in over 1 million TikTok videos, certifying its relevance among the youth.

Inspired by the burgeoning New Jersey club and dance scene, “Just Wanna Rock” is co-produced by MCVertt, whose “MC, make another hit” producer tag can be heard throughout the song. Along with his Uzi collaboration, MCVertt has crafted instrumentals for home-grown Jersey acts like Bandmanrill.

Currently, the song has eclipsed 303 million plays on Spotify and the music video has earned 75 million views on YouTube. Additionally, “Just Wanna Rock” was certified as a platinum record by RIAA in early February, Uzi’s 14th solo single to accomplish this.

With all this being said, “Just Wanna Rock” is undoubtedly one of the biggest songs in the world in the last half-year. Making way for Uzi’s upcoming LP, there’s not another song they could have released that would have built more momentum. Check out Lil Uzi Vert’s performance of “Just Wanna Rock” below.

(Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)