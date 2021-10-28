Solange Knowles Starts Free Public Library for Lesser-Known Literature

Grammy Award-winning artist (and sister of Beyoncé) Solange Knowles has started a free-by-mail public library for rare and out-of-print books by Black authors.

According to the website Hyper Allergic: “Saint Heron, the creative studio of musician Solange Knowles, is launching a public library of collector’s-edition books by or spotlighting Black poets, visual artists, designers, and luminaries. Starting this Monday (Oct. 18), readers will be invited to borrow one of 50 titles completely free of charge: with shipping and return postage covered, there will be no expenses for borrowers, who can enjoy the books for research, study, and personal discovery for 45 days.”

Saint Heron’s front page says, “Welcome to the Saint Heron Community Library; a growing media center dedicated to students, practicing artists and designers, musicians and general literature enthusiasts. We believe our community is deserving of access to the stylistically expansive range of Black and Brown voices in poetry, visual art, critical thought and design.

“The library’s focus is education, knowledge production, creative inspiration, and skill development through works by artists, designers, historians, and activists from around the world. Offered seasonally with selections by guest curators, this collection of rare, author-inscribed and out-of-print literary works can be borrowed up to 45-days, for free to our U.S. based community.”

Saint Heron also lists dozens of titles to choose from, including Julianna Free’s La Tete and Leroi Jones’ In Our Terribleness, among many more.

According to Hyper Allergic, The books became available to rent out at saintheron.com on a ‘first-come, first-serve basis” on Monday, October 18.