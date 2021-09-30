Song Premiere: Johnny Dailey’s New Single, “24”

Nashville singer-songwriter Johnny Dailey is making his way as a new, significant name in Music City. With a crystal clear voice and a penchant for storytelling, Dailey is one who will be heard from in many ways to come, to be sure.

We caught up with the burgeoning artist to talk about (and premiere!) his newest single, “24,” which highlights the idea of dropping everything on your final day to spend it with the one you love most.

Here, Dailey talks about his journey to Nashville, the origin of his new track, and much more.

American Songwriter: When did you first find music, when did it first enter your life in a significant way as a young person?

Johnny Dailey: My dad always had good music playing in the house growing up. When I was in my early teens, I spent a lot of time hanging out with my cousin who was always playing country records in his truck and on the farm. That’s really when I fell in love with country music and lyrics and what made me want to pick up a guitar and learn to play.

AS: How did you get better at it, how did you improve your writing, singing, and playing?

JD: Music was always something that hit me like nothing else did. From the time I learned a few chords on the guitar, I always had a drive to keep playing and singing. Once I graduated from high school, I started writing my own songs. From there I just kept trying to write and sing a song as good as my favorite artist. That kept raising the bar for me, and it still does today.

AS: How did Alabama, where you were born, influence you as a young adult and how did you find yourself later in Charleston and then Nashville?

JD: Everything about Alabama finds its way into my music now. That small town, simple, blue-collar way of life I grew up with really defines me and influences a lot of things I want to sing about.



As for Charleston, I’ve always loved the coast. I spent most of my summer growing up in Orange Beach, Alabama, so when I had the chance to live in a coastal town for a couple of years, I jumped on it. It was there where I really started to hone in on my songwriting and performing. I met some local guys that have a film company, and we did some acoustic videos together that I uploaded on YouTube. A manager in Nashville saw them and told me I should think about moving there, to Nashville. After some back and forth, I eventually packed it all up and headed to Music City.



AS: What do you love about songwriting, and what do you love about partaking in it collaboratively—how does it light you up?

JD: I love songwriting because of its ability to connect with people’s stories. That’s one of my favorite parts about co-writing—that everybody gets to bring their different ideas and angles to the songwriting table. Having someone else in the room that can pull me outside of my box has made me a better writer and made my songs better. At the end of the day when the lyrics and melody hit just right, there’s no better feeling than that.

AS: What was the genesis of your new song, “24,” which is about your potential last day, and does it portend new work, a new LP release?

JD: Right before I moved to Nashville, I lost my dad to cancer, got married and my son was born. We were talking about that in the writing room and the realization of how short life is and putting our time towards the things that matter most. We searched for the hook for a couple of hours but eventually landed on “I’d give you my last 24.” It’s just telling that person you’d drop everything and give them your last moments if you knew you only had a little time left. I’m excited for people to hear this song. We’ve got an EP coming in early spring, too.

AS: Aside from a general honor, what did it mean for you to sign with Warner Chappell Music Nashville in 2019?

JD: Yeah, it was a big affirmation to have someone of that caliber come alongside me in my songwriting journey. That whole experience has given me lots of opportunities and allowed me to continue to become a better artist and writer. Will always be thankful to the people in Nashville who believe in the music I’m making.



AS: When you put on a new song or a new artist, what are you looking for in what you listen to?

JD: For me, I just want to hear authentic, honest lyrics. I want a song where I can listen and say, “Yeah, man, I’ve been there”, or a song that can take me back to a moment.



AS: What do you love most about music?

JD: My favorite thing about music is its ability to capture that moment. It’s like I can get lost in the day-to-day stuff of life, but then I turn on a song and it takes me right to a certain place or a feeling. Nothing else can do that.

(Cover image by Kirsten Balani)